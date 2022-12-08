Read full article on original website
Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run
TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
2022 Tulsa Christmas Parade: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. — The annual Tulsa Christmas Parade kicks off this weekend!. The theme for this year’s Christmas Parade is Art Deco the Halls. According to the Tulsa Christmas Parade website, the poster has been brought to life by Oklahoma artist Salem Gullo, who “created a color palette and a 1920′s downtown Tulsa Christmas parade scene.”
Holiday decorations line Route 66 in Tulsa for Twinkle Tour
TULSA, Okla. — You can cruise along the Mother Road in Tulsa to see holiday lights, decorations and neon signage for the fourth annual Route 66 Twinkle Tour. The tour features 12 participants located along all 28 miles of Route 66 in Tulsa from east to west. The Route...
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
Broken Arrow neighbors hold annual shopping event for children in community
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s one of their favorite mornings of the year for Broken Arrow neighbors. On Saturday, 70 children were able to spend the morning with special friends and shop for gifts this holiday season. Each family registered with Broken Arrow Neighbors for holiday assistance and...
Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages
An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
Master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area unveiled
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Kirkpatrick Heights Planning Committee and Partner Tulsa unveiled the finalized master plan for the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area at Fulton Street Books and Coffee. Jonathan Butler with Partner Tulsa said the plan encompasses 56 acres, bordered by Pine Street to the north,...
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
City Of Owasso Posts Map Of Christmas Parade Route
Owasso is getting ready for its annual Christmas parade at Smith Farm Marketplace on Saturday. The city provided a map of the parade's route and the best place to park and watch. This year's theme is "A Sweet Candy Christmas." Caroling will start at 8:15 Saturday morning and the parade...
Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
Sapulpa Christmas Parade to be Held December 10
The City of Sapulpa will light up their town on Saturday, December 10 when it hosts the annual Christmas Parade of Lights from 6 to 9 pm. The event is hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at Main Street and Taft then travels north to Dewey, turns east and ends at the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The parade route has lots of good seating but coming early and setting up a chair to reserve your space is recommended.
City of Bartlesville asks locals to reserve water following drought
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville is asking residents to reserve water. The decision was sparked by this year’s drought, which has reduced the amount of water in the three lakes that generate the area’s water supply. Surprisingly, most of the residents who talked with FOX23...
Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
'White Christmas' Sing-A-Long returns to Circle Cinema
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema is once again featuring "White Christmas" Sing-A-Longs with nine screenings this December. This holiday treat for the family features lyrics on the screens to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin's classic 1954 musical "White Christmas." The film stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen,...
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
