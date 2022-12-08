ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run

TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

2022 Tulsa Christmas Parade: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. — The annual Tulsa Christmas Parade kicks off this weekend!. The theme for this year’s Christmas Parade is Art Deco the Halls. According to the Tulsa Christmas Parade website, the poster has been brought to life by Oklahoma artist Salem Gullo, who “created a color palette and a 1920′s downtown Tulsa Christmas parade scene.”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Holiday decorations line Route 66 in Tulsa for Twinkle Tour

TULSA, Okla. — You can cruise along the Mother Road in Tulsa to see holiday lights, decorations and neon signage for the fourth annual Route 66 Twinkle Tour. The tour features 12 participants located along all 28 miles of Route 66 in Tulsa from east to west. The Route...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

“Bearsun” returns to the Four States

MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTUL

Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages

An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area unveiled

TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Kirkpatrick Heights Planning Committee and Partner Tulsa unveiled the finalized master plan for the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area at Fulton Street Books and Coffee. Jonathan Butler with Partner Tulsa said the plan encompasses 56 acres, bordered by Pine Street to the north,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sapulpa Christmas Parade to be Held December 10

The City of Sapulpa will light up their town on Saturday, December 10 when it hosts the annual Christmas Parade of Lights from 6 to 9 pm. The event is hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at Main Street and Taft then travels north to Dewey, turns east and ends at the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The parade route has lots of good seating but coming early and setting up a chair to reserve your space is recommended.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Bartlesville asks locals to reserve water following drought

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville is asking residents to reserve water. The decision was sparked by this year’s drought, which has reduced the amount of water in the three lakes that generate the area’s water supply. Surprisingly, most of the residents who talked with FOX23...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

'White Christmas' Sing-A-Long returns to Circle Cinema

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema is once again featuring "White Christmas" Sing-A-Longs with nine screenings this December. This holiday treat for the family features lyrics on the screens to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin's classic 1954 musical "White Christmas." The film stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen,...
TULSA, OK

