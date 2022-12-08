Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Coast Guard rescues kayaker on Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An overturned kayaker was rescued from Bellingham Bay over the weekend. U.S. Coast Guard officials said that the 60-year-old man was paddling with two others near Fairhaven on Saturday, December 10th, when weather conditions forced them to return to shore. The other two kayakers called 911...
kafe.com
County Health Officials recommend masking up while indoors
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County Health officials are encouraging people to mask up once again. With cases of COVID 19, RSV, and the flu surging, the Health Department is now recommending that people wear a face mask while indoors. They are also urging people to stay up to date...
kafe.com
USPS: Deadlines approaching for Christmas package delivery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – You will want to get those holiday packages in the mail this week to ensure their arrival by Christmas. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing packages destined for members of the military or diplomatic corps by this Friday, December 16th. This Saturday, December 17th, is the...
kafe.com
Pickleball injuries rising along with sport’s popularity
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – As pickleball grows in popularity so are the number of injuries. KOMO reports five million Americans are now regular pickleball players on an increasing number of courts across the country. Physical therapists report seeing more and more of them with injuries from the sport. They recommend...
kafe.com
Muljat Group changing ownership
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A long-time Whatcom County real estate agency is changing ownership but not name or philosophy. Kena Brashear has been with the Muljat Group for 20 years. She and Peter Ahn are aquiring the Bellingham brokerage from Troy Muljat. Troy’s father Frank founded the company in 1988....
Comments / 0