Colorado State

Arraignment set in case against Rep. Bernett

Rep. Tracy Bernett appeared virtually for a status conference on the case against her for allegedly falsifying her address to run for her district this election. The case was bound over to district court for an arraignment on Feb. 7, with not much else discussed on Thursday. A Democrat finishing...
LONGMONT, CO
Colorado Option's Big Test: Open Enrollment

Critics declared Colorado's new quasi-public option a failure this fall, before it was even available for purchase on the state's Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace. They seized on an October announcement from the state that premiums for individual coverage were rising by an average of 10% in 2023 despite the arrival of the much-anticipated Colorado Option, which was meant to drive down costs. What's more, people in most counties had access to traditional plans that were cheaper than the new option.
COLORADO STATE
Lakewood Bear Creek dismantles Commerce City Adams City in convincing manner 59-9

Lakewood Bear Creek earned a convincing 59-9 win over Commerce City Adams City in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Longmont, CO
