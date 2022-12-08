ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Longmont Leader

Arraignment set in case against Rep. Bernett

Rep. Tracy Bernett appeared virtually for a status conference on the case against her for allegedly falsifying her address to run for her district this election. The case was bound over to district court for an arraignment on Feb. 7, with not much else discussed on Thursday. A Democrat finishing...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Far Northeast collects victory over Pueblo East 51-35

No quarter was granted as Denver Far Northeast blunted Pueblo East’s plans 51-35 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
999
Followers
12K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy