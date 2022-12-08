Read full article on original website
Related
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Nerve-racking affair ends with Denver Abraham Lincoln on top of Denver West 42-34
Denver Abraham Lincoln edged Denver West 42-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Thomas Jefferson designs winning blueprint against Lakewood 49-38
Denver Thomas Jefferson knocked off Lakewood 49-38 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Too wild to tame: Centennial Eaglecrest topples Colorado Springs Rampart 65-48
Centennial Eaglecrest stretched out and finally snapped Colorado Springs Rampart to earn a 65-48 victory for a Colorado boys basketball victory on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lakewood Green Mountain barely beats Kersey Platte Valley 39-30
Lakewood Green Mountain walked the high-wire before edging Kersey Platte Valley 39-30 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Kennedy severs Lakewood Alameda’s hopes 48-32
Denver Kennedy handed Lakewood Alameda a tough 48-32 loss in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Elizabeth triggers avalanche over Denver DSST: Montview 41-11
Elizabeth painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Denver DSST: Montview’s defense for a 41-11 win in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lakewood Bear Creek dismantles Commerce City Adams City in convincing manner 59-9
Lakewood Bear Creek earned a convincing 59-9 win over Commerce City Adams City in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
995
Followers
12K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0