Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
CNN

First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee chair expects panel to issue criminal referrals to DOJ

The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, he told reporters Tuesday. “We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” Thompson said. Thompson said the panel has yet to formalize its decision. He also...
CBS News

House Jan. 6 panel to issue final report week after next: CBS News Flash Dec. 9, 2022

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19 and will likely make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The House voted to repeal the military's COVID vaccine mandate in passing a sweeping $858 billion defense spending measure. And newly minted one and five dollar bills were signed, for the first time ever, by women: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Their signatures will appear on bills going into circulation next year.

