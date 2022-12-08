Read full article on original website
Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information
When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
House January 6 committee chairman says panel 'close to putting pens down' on final report
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Tuesday that the panel is "close to putting pens down" on its final report, which is slated for release by the end of this Congress.
January 6 committee will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department ahead of the release of its final report about the deadly Capitol riot
The panel is preparing a final report as it wraps up its sprawling investigation and disbands before the new Congress.
Department of Justice special counsel issues subpoenas in Trump probes
Officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona confirmed Tuesday that subpoenas issued by the special counsel had been received by county authorities.
Jan. 6 committee chair expects panel to issue criminal referrals to DOJ
The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, he told reporters Tuesday. “We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” Thompson said. Thompson said the panel has yet to formalize its decision. He also...
Final report from Jan. 6 committee expected to be released on Dec. 21
The final report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released on Dec. 21, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold a “formal presentation,” before...
House Jan. 6 panel to issue final report week after next: CBS News Flash Dec. 9, 2022
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19 and will likely make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The House voted to repeal the military's COVID vaccine mandate in passing a sweeping $858 billion defense spending measure. And newly minted one and five dollar bills were signed, for the first time ever, by women: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Their signatures will appear on bills going into circulation next year.
Jan. 6 panel is planning to release its final report the week of Dec. 19
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is planning to release its final report and hold a "formal presentation," which could include a hearing, the week of Dec. 19. Specifically, members are eyeing the date of Dec. 21, according to sources familiar with the panel's proceedings.
