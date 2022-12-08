ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Safaree Shares Old Photo With Nicki Minaj: ‘I Wouldn’t Change Anything About My Past’

Safaree, Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has made it clear that he’s not ashamed about his failed past relationship with the multi-platinum selling rapper. On Thursday (December 8), the Brooklyn native (real name is Safaree Samuels) seemingly acknowledged Nicki’s 40th birthday celebration by reposting a photo to his Instagram story from over a decade ago when the pair were romantically involved.
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards

The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky in an Oversized Bomber and Mini Skirt

Rihanna stepped out last night to cheer on A$AP Rocky at his latest perfomance. The "Work" singer joined her partner at Red Studio in Los Angeles Thursday night, where the "D.M.B." rapper performed unreleased songs from his upcoming album Don't Be Dumb during his Amazon Music Live set. For the event, the Fenty mogul looked cool in an all-brown look that called back to the trends of '90s hip hop.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Puts Arm Around Jennifer Lopez On Cute Starbucks Date: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a laugh and snuggle as they hit up a Starbucks! The Town actor, 50, sweetly put his arm around his wife, 53, as they left the popular coffee chain in Santa Monica, California on Friday, Dec. 9 in the images published by Daily Mail. Ben was sipping on a milkshake style Frappuccino in his left hand, while Jennifer didn’t appear to have picked up any of their famous seasonal holiday beverages. They seemed to be in good spirits as the “Dear Ben” singer laughed at whatever he was saying, placing her hand on his chest as they walked together.
SANTA MONICA, CA

