Read full article on original website
Related
How To Grade a Yard for Proper Drainage
I used to own a house at the base of a hill, and that side frequently flooded during the heavy rains that now seem to be part of a bygone era in California. To correct the situation, workers removed all the foundation plants and shrubbery, then deposited and spread a healthy amount of new soil. That, plus a new drainage system, finally dried out my persistently damp and moldy crawl space.
What Should a Basement’s Humidity Be?
You’ve heard the phrase: “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”. Uttering this inspires knowing nods or annoyed eye rolls, depending on your perspective. Humidity, relative humidity, dew point — isn’t it just hot outside? What do those terms even mean? And what do they have to do with your basement?
Using Laminate Flooring for the Basement: What To Know
Not so long ago, installing laminate flooring in a basement was a sure way to void the warranty. The laminate’s fiberboard core would soak up moisture seeping through the concrete floor and floating around in the humid air. The result? Warping, bending and curling. Today you can buy waterproof...
Can You Add a Basement To a House?
My immediate reaction to the question of whether you can add a basement to an existing home was “No way!” It’s not the first time I’ve been wrong, though. Not even the first time today. Turns out, adding a basement involves an incredible amount of work...
How To Clean an Outdoor Fire Pit
When was the last time you cleaned your fire pit? For most people, that answer is probably never. "Everyone should clean outdoor fire pits," says Tim Jankowski, president of Aladdin's Cleaning and Restoration and an expert in fire prevention. That's because dirty fire pits harbor flammable debris that can build up over time.
How To Declutter a Room in 3 Easy Steps
Do you let your mail and magazines pile up? Has your kitchen junk drawer expanded to two or more drawers? That black hole of a closet could probably use some attention, too. Once something goes in, it never comes out. Decluttering living spaces tops countless New Year’s resolution and spring-cleaning...
50 Floor
50 Floor is a full service, shop-at-home company for all your flooring needs. From hardwood to carpet to laminate to tile, we will make your home look great at an affordable price.
What Is Fire Hardening?
Fire management specialist Tobin Kelley and a fellow officer were knocking on doors in the mountains around Colorado Springs in 2002, warning residents about the impending Hayman Fire, when they came across the most fire-hardened house they’d ever seen. “The homeowners had cleared all of the vegetation out from...
Herald Community Newspapers
The hottest trend in fireplaces? Using them to warm up a kitchen or bathroom
(BPT) - In the past few years homes have become vital sanctuaries — places where you and your family want to feel comfortable, cozy and serene. Recent shifts in home design are responding to this need, while also reflecting a desire for beauty and luxury. As a result, fireplaces are seriously trending — not just for living rooms or bedrooms, but even kitchens and bathrooms.
How To Install Cedar Shingle Siding
Cedar shingle siding is beautiful, durable and probably not as difficult to install as you think. Here's how to install this premium natural siding. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
What Exactly Does the “Q” in “Q-tips” Stand For?
Q-tips, those hygienic products that you can use for everything from “gently applying ointments and creams,” to “clean[ing] and dust [ing] even hard to reach places,” are staples of doctor’s offices and medicine cabinets the whole world over. It’s no mystery that people often ignore the company’s warnings and use them as implements of ear-cleaning, but you know what is a mystery? What in the heck the Q means. It’s probably one of the little things you’ve always wondered about.
BHG
What Are Engineered Hardwood Floors? Plus the Pros, Cons, and Cost
Known for durability and style, hardwood floors have been a go-to flooring option for centuries. However, hardwood trees are slow growers and the demand for beautiful, durable floors isn’t slowing down. The solution? Engineered wood. Unlike traditional hardwood flooring, which consists of solid wood planks, engineered wood planks consist...
How To Install Ice-Proof Rain Gutters
Ice accumulation on your roof can be a major problem over a long winter. Learn how to install ice-proof rain gutters and rest easy. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
What To Know About Waterproofing a Concrete Basement Floor
Think of a basement as a concrete box dug nine or 10 feet deep into the ground, where it obstructs the natural flow of groundwater and rain runoff. Concrete seems solid enough, but it’s actually porous. Some of that water is bound to seep through, especially during heavy rains.
How To Keep a Poinsettia Alive After Christmas
What is the top-selling plant in the world? According to Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, author of Bloom: The Secrets of Growing Flowering Houseplants Year-Round, it’s the poinsettia. Amazingly, nearly 70 million poinsettias are sold each year, mostly from mid-November right up until Christmas. The poinsettia is so popular that National...
10 Fireplace Tile Ideas
Update your fireplace and overall space with these colorful fireplace tile ideas from Instagram. An all-black tile fireplace makes a big impact in this sleek, modern bedroom by @hausofdesign.hod, drawing the eye up to the gorgeous vaulted ceiling. Black tile is also a great way to camouflage a wall-mounted TV so it blends in with minimalist decor. The large size tiles minimize grout lines and give the overall look a clean finish.
8 Ways to Make It Look Like You’re Home And Fool Burglars
Any home-security expert will tell you would-be burglars know how to spot the signs someone is out of town. Stay one step ahead of the bad guys by acting on these tips before you leave. 1 / 8. Install Motion Sensor Lights. It’s no secret the last thing a burglar...
How To Light a Living Room With No Overhead Lighting
The key to brightening up a living room without overhead lighting is layers. Here are our 13 picks, from top to bottom and in-between. Floor lamps are typically tall, their base sits on the floor and they plug into an outlet. They’re great for tucking behind furniture, into corners or other tight spaces because of their slim silhouette, and they can throw light in multiple directions.
Can You Leave Snow on the Deck?
Before we get to the topic at hand, permit me a personal admission: I don’t leave snow on any walking or driving surface, at least not for long. I’m the guy in the neighborhood with the extra wide shovel, clearing the sidewalk at my end of the block before dawn so early walkers don’t pack down the snow.
How Much Does Basement Waterproofing Cost?
Basement moisture problems range in severity from damp walls smelling of mildew to standing water on the floor, and they all call for action. Even seemingly insignificant moisture can have health consequences for mold-sensitive residents. More severe water problems can render the basement unusable and even undermine the foundation. As...
Family Handyman
41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0