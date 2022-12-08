Q-tips, those hygienic products that you can use for everything from “gently applying ointments and creams,” to “clean[ing] and dust [ing] even hard to reach places,” are staples of doctor’s offices and medicine cabinets the whole world over. It’s no mystery that people often ignore the company’s warnings and use them as implements of ear-cleaning, but you know what is a mystery? What in the heck the Q means. It’s probably one of the little things you’ve always wondered about.

