Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
933kwto.com
Police Investigate Accident On Kearney Street
A portion of Kearney Street was closed while police investigated an accident. Springfield Police were called to the intersection of Kearney and Grace Avenue for a report of a pedestrian and truck crash. Police say a man was lying under the truck when it started moving and it dragged him...
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
“Now you know not to mess with me”: man accused of assaulting 15-year-old
REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy who would not disclose where he received $400. Adam Clark Dunlap, 43, of Republic, was formally charged with three felony counts of abuse and neglect of a child and was arrested on Dec. 1. Dunlap was jailed with a $25,000 bond […]
KTLO
2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary
Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
KYTV
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday morning, a fiery crash shut down I-44 near Springfield. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 70 west of Springfield. The collision involved one tractor-trailer and a dump truck. MoDOT crews reopened the interstate around noon.
KTLO
Area woman killed when vehicle travels down embankment
A Searcy County woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident near the Searcy/Van Buren county line Thursday morning. Seventy-eight-year-old Geraldine Littleton of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Arkansas State Police, Littleton was traveling on U.S. Highway 65. She reportedly lost control, and her vehicle traveled...
ksmu.org
7 arrested on drug charges during recent SPD Saturation Patrol
A recent saturation patrol by the Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was targeted at impaired drivers, resulted in several arrests. During the six-hour operation Saturday, officers stopped 80 vehicles. They arrested seven on drug charges, including six misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest. One stolen motorcycle was recovered, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
