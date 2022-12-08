The New York Giants suffered a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, falling 48-22 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score may have indicated. The Giants came into the game as 7-point underdogs at home, but even so the game got out of hand quickly. This game got ugly quickly and there were few enough bright spots to look back on. We’ll have to look back at the tape to see just what happened in the game, but what can we take away from the immediate aftermath of the game?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO