Crystal City ready to commit “Use Tax” funding
(Crystal City) In April of last year, several local municipalities placed a “Use Tax” (Proposition U) issue on the ballot to receive funding from internet sales. Only one city saw the issue pass and that was Crystal City. Crystal City Mayor Mike Osher says they plan to begin using those monies for exactly what they promised….improving streets, sidewalks, and alleyways.
Monday Sports Preview
———— STE. GENEVIEVE AT ARCADIA VALLEY. FARMINGTON AT MCDONALD COUNTY(???)
Highway patrol to have increase in patrols through holiday season
(Jefferson County) With Christmas officially less than two weeks away, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is getting ready for one of its busiest times of year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says they will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. through the holidays. My MO Info · KJ120822K...
David Fishbeck Senior – Service 12/14/22 11 a.m.
David Fishbeck Senior of Doe Run died December 7th at the age of 64. His funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation is Tuesday starting at 5 o’clock and again Wednesday morning at 9 o’clock at...
Santa coming to Jefferson College in Arnold
(Arnold) People of all ages can get into the holiday spirit as Santa Claus makes a special visit to Jefferson College Arnold this Thursday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says Santa will be there from 5 until 8pm. My MO Info...
Mercy Jefferson and Mercy South named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group
(Jefferson County) For the second year in a row, Mercy Hospital Jefferson has been named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group. Recently Mercy Jefferson earned a patient safety A grade from Leapfrog for the 11th time in the last 12 grading periods. That spans over the last six years.
Ed Crouch – Service 12/13/22 11 a.m.
Ed Crouch of Farmington has died at the age of 84. His funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and...
Lillian LaBruyere – Service 12/15/22 10 a.m.
Lillian LaBruyere of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 94. Her funeral service will be Thursday morning at ten o’clock at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills. Visitation is Wednesday at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Linda Sue Sitze – Service 12/13/22 10 a.m.
Linda Sue Sitze of Park Hills died December 8th at the age of 80. Visitation is Monday night at 5 o’clock at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Her funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at the United Methodist Church Cemetery in Patton.
Keith Ray McKinnon Sr. — Graveside Service 12/16/22 2 P.M.
Keith Ray McKinnon Sr. of Festus passed away Thursday (12/8) at the age of 64. The graveside funeral services and interment will be Friday (12/16) afternoon at 2 in the Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
New Festus Police Chief search update
(Festus) The City of Festus continues to look over options when it comes to finding a new police chief when current chief Tim Lewis retires at the beginning of May. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they hope to have something in the works at the start of 2023. Camp...
Deputies investigating shooting following car-clouting incident in Jefferson County
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Jefferson County) Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a car-clouting incident that involved a shooting in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton on Sunday night. Korey Johnson has more.
Saturday Sports Scoreboard
–67TH STEIGHORST TOURNAMENT IN HILLSBORO– — CHAMPIONSHIP AT 5 PM ON J98:. MAC WOMEN VS HILL COLLEGE @ HOBBS, NEW MEXICO NEW MEXICO JC INVITATIONAL 3:00 PM.
Sandra Vance Midkiff – Service 12/12/22 5 p.m.
Sandra Vance Midkiff of Annapolis died Thursday at the age of 50. Her visitation will be Monday night starting at 5 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Park Hills Central Beats Festus 63-45 for Steighorst Title, Hillsboro Takes Third
(HILLSBORO) The Park Hills Central Rebels are the 2022 Champions of the Gene Steighorst Basketball Tournament as they beat the Festus Tigers 63-45 Saturday night at Hillsboro. Central led at the end of the first quarter 18-13 and had a seven pont lead at halftime. The Rebels were up by 13 points after three quarters thanks to this three pointer at the buzzer by Mason Williams.
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
North County’s Jobe Smith Scores Another Football Dream Team Nod
(Bonne Terre) Jobe Smith of the North County Raiders was elected to the Regional Radio Football Dream Team. The senior basically re-wrote the record book at North County. Smith holds the school’s records for career rushing yards (4,204), touchdowns and total points scored, among many other single game and single season records. It may not have been a surprise to many to see Jobe Smith’s name on the Football Dream Team for the second time, but Smith was still glad to see the other area coaches recognize his talents.
