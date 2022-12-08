Read full article on original website
Related
Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
Celine Dion revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about 1 or 2 people per million, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable disease; cancels, postpones shows
In an emotional message from Celine Dion, the incomparable singer shared her diagnosis of a rare and incurable disease that impacts her ability to walk and even sing.
In a poignant video, Celine Dion tells fans she's suffering from "rare neurological condition"
Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological disease and will again postpone her planned tour. Celine took to Instagram Thursday, saying she's "finally ready" to reveal she has been battling a serious, "rare" neurological condition called Stiff-Person Syndrome. "I'm sorry it's taken so long for me to reach out...
Daily Beast
Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke
Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
Celine Dion speaks out about absence on stage, rare medical condition
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas headliner Celine Dion is speaking out about a rare medical condition that has been holding her from taking the stage. For years, singer Celine Dion captivated millions with her voice lit up venues across the world including Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old released an emotional video on social […]
Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.In an emotional video message posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing."Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her "Courage" tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled."I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now," she said.
This Cult-Fave Product Has Been a Staple in Nicole Kidman & Eva Mendes’ Makeup Bag for Years & It’s on Sale for $13
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Many celebrities are more like us average joes than you’d think. Believe it or not, they also swear by cult-fave beauty products that don’t break the bank. And when it comes to a beauty staple, this iconic cheek and lip tint from Benefit Cosmetics seems to top their list of favorites. Nicole Kidman and Eva Mendes have both publically confessed their love for Benefit Cosmetic’s Benetint. It adds an instant pop of color to your cheeks or lips. Kidman first...
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder affecting 'every aspect of my daily life'
Celine Dion is taking a step back to focus on her health after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared on social media that she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a "very rare" disorder, after dealing with health problems "for a long time." The disorder has been causing spasms that affect "every aspect of my daily life" and can make it difficult to walk or "sing the way I'm used to," she said. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff person syndrome is "characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity...
Celine Dion Opens Up About Rare Incurable Health Diagnosis
Céline Dion is speaking out about her ongoing health struggles. In an emotional video uploaded to Instagram on Thursday morning, the singer revealed her recent diagnosis with a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome—a rare and incurable disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms, among other things, eventually turning sufferers into "human statues."
Is ‘The Good Doctor’ on tonight (December 12, 2022)? Episode details for ‘Broken or Not’
Is “The Good Doctor” on tonight (December 12, 2022)? YES. Monday night’s all-new episode of ABC’s medical procedural is titled “Broken or Not” and is scheduled to air in its normal time slot at 10:00 p.m. This marks the ninth episode of Season 6, and is directed by Mike Listo and written by Jim Adler & Jeff Qiu. Here is how ABC summarizes the hour: “Dr. Shaun Murphy unknowingly creates a competition between Drs. Danica Powell and Daniel Perez when he introduces a new performance rating system; Dr. Morgan Reznick may have crossed a line with Dr. Alex Park.” Watch the...
Comments / 0