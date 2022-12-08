ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Pennsylvania Republicans appear unlikely to abandon their legislative agenda, despite midterm losses

After losing marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Republicans are sticking to their combative agenda. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania House Republicans file lawsuit to block Democratic-scheduled special elections

Democrats are eager for the contests to take place and presumably cement their majority, while Republicans seek to maintain some measure of power. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania House Republicans have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Cost of Pennsylvania governor’s race sets new record amid ‘campaign finance arms race’

The $100 million total price tag, more than half of which was spent by Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, underscores the state’s notoriously weak campaign finance laws. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules

The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Tom Wolf administration seeks to end the Pa. Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans requested partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers as part of a yearslong attempt to audit the 2020 election. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

How U.S. Supreme Court case could alter U.S. House seats

A 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided a template for voting-rights advocates to pursue gerrymandering claims in state courts. Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITF

Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case

The "independent state legislature theory" could give state legislatures independent power to put in place all manner of election rules, without any available review by state courts. The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITF

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

In tussle for Pennsylvania House leadership, parties clash over math and precedent

Democrats won a House majority in the midterms. But a vacancy has split the chamber evenly until at least Jan. 3, and the parties disagree on who should control it until then. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy