Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission adds new historical markers
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has approved 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers that will be located throughout the state. The more than 2,500 blue and gold markers, that are located mostly next to roadsides, tell the stories of Pennsylvania’s history. Included in the set of new markers are...
Pennsylvania Republicans appear unlikely to abandon their legislative agenda, despite midterm losses
After losing marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Republicans are sticking to their combative agenda. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a...
Pennsylvania House Republicans file lawsuit to block Democratic-scheduled special elections
Democrats are eager for the contests to take place and presumably cement their majority, while Republicans seek to maintain some measure of power. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania House Republicans have...
Cost of Pennsylvania governor’s race sets new record amid ‘campaign finance arms race’
The $100 million total price tag, more than half of which was spent by Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, underscores the state’s notoriously weak campaign finance laws. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Will David McCormick run for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat again?
Donald Trump’s attacks on fellow Republican David McCormick contributed to the former hedge fund manager’s loss in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary. Now, as McCormick considers running again for the Senate, Trump’s derision may not be such a liability. While McCormick, 57, has not said whether he will...
Tom Wolf administration seeks to end the Pa. Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry
Pennsylvania Senate Republicans requested partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers as part of a yearslong attempt to audit the 2020 election. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Pennsylvania artist sheds a light on health care system challenges and hair discrimination experienced by people of color
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Maria James-Thiaw, award-winning poet, performer, and playwright, has nearly 20 years of experience...
Pennsylvania officials say school-based health centers are needed to bridge equity gaps
If a student at Building 21 Lab School has a headache, stomach issues, or is feeling sick, they can see a doctor or an advanced practice nurse almost immediately, without ever leaving the premises. That’s because Building 21, a small district high school in North Philadelphia, opened a school-based health...
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pennsylvania state House majority
The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why
The legal office of Pennsylvania’s governor won’t explain why it paid private law firms at least $367,500. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago...
Election officials in Pennsylvania, other states, subpoenaed by the Department of Justice
Special counsel Jack Smith is asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona...
How U.S. Supreme Court case could alter U.S. House seats
A 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided a template for voting-rights advocates to pursue gerrymandering claims in state courts. Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates.
Climate change is threatening North America’s wildflowers, Carnegie Museum research shows
Researchers with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History report warming temperatures caused by climate change are putting North American wildflowers, abundant in southwestern Pennsylvania, at risk. Plants on the forest floor need to get as much light as possible before trees sprout leaves each spring, according to the study, published...
Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case
The "independent state legislature theory" could give state legislatures independent power to put in place all manner of election rules, without any available review by state courts. The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
What to know about increasing number of deer-vehicle collisions in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania motorists have a one-in-57 chance of being involved in a crash with an animal – that’s according to State Farm Insurance. That puts Pennsylvania sixth in the country for animal related crashes. The animal crashes that usually cost the most to repair and are most dangerous are...
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
Craft in America PBS series highlights Pennsylvania artists in upcoming season
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. A PBS award-winning series, Craft in America, is preparing for the PBS broadcast...
In tussle for Pennsylvania House leadership, parties clash over math and precedent
Democrats won a House majority in the midterms. But a vacancy has split the chamber evenly until at least Jan. 3, and the parties disagree on who should control it until then. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0