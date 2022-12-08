PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property."We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property. "It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said."This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO