Pa.’s new Whole Home Repair program moving forward, but homeowners can’t apply for funds yet
Pennsylvania counties and other groups can begin to apply Monday to administer millions of dollars in funds for home repairs. The state’s most recent budget allocated $125 million to the Whole Home Repairs program. The new program aims to help low- and moderate-income homeowners and small landlords with needed...
DEP says leaks, spill damage continue at storage site where gas leaked for weeks
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it’s found gas leaking at several wells at the same Cambria County natural gas storage site where an uncontrolled gas leak spewed a large amount of methane for nearly two weeks last month. Though the leaks aren’t as serious the previous incident,...
Some Pittsburgh council members befuddled by spending of parks tax revenue
Much of the money collected through Pittsburgh’s parks tax will go to maintenance and necessary equipment. However, none of the money is going to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the independent nonprofit that advocated for the tax, in the proposed 2023 budget. Some Pittsburgh City Council members on Thursday questioned...
wdiy.org
U.S. Steel Fined $458,000 for Air Pollution Violations in Allegheny County
U.S. Steel faces nearly half a million dollars in fines for air pollution violations at its Clairton Coke Works. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/5/22)
Local beauty school facing complaints about program, financial aid
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of students have left complaint after complaint – on Facebook, Google and even with the Better Business Bureau — alleging Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology took additional loans out without them knowing and won’t give them their transcripts until they are paid.
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
Braddock Hills fire injures 2, forces senior citizens from homes
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating an early-morning fire that forced more than a hundred senior citizens out of their apartments and sent at least two people to the hospital, according to North Braddock Fire Chief Anthony Rydzak. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday at the Brinton...
Hotel connected to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh officially open
PITTSBURGH — Over the years the North Shore has grown with our sports teams and restaurant district. But the people Channel 11 spoke to hope that’s only the beginning as they feel that stretch of town is full of opportunity. “San Antonio has the riverwalk and that’s just...
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A second fracking site could be coming to Murrysville.The Tribune-Review reports oil and gas company, Olympus Energy, wants to build another well pad off Logans Ferry Road near the border of Murrysville and Plum.It already operates the Titan well pad in the area.There was a public hearing about the proposal this week. A lawyer for the company said it would meet all the conditions imposed on the other well pad. That includes getting a waiver for exceeding noise regulations.A vote on the proposal is set to happen later this month.
Boil water advisory issued for 4,500 water authority customers in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for roughly 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers. According to a news release, the advisory is in effect for customers in Hempfield Township’s West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport. Customers are advised...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Faces of the Valley: Vandergrift native opens neighborhood butcher shop in Lawrenceville
Having grown up in Vandergrift, Steve Dawson understands the heartbeat of a small town. Now, he is bringing that neighborhood vibe to an already-bustling area with his recently opened butcher concept in Lawrenceville. After years working as a corporate geologist, Dawson left his profession to pursue his passion for butchering,...
Arlington Heights community fed up with illegal dumping
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property."We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property. "It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said."This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president...
One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Giant Eagle over masks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by customers against Giant Eagle over mask requirements.The lawsuits were filed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the judge declared the lawsuits moot because the grocery chain has since dropped its mandate.The suits claimed Giant Eagle ignored health claims, forcing people to wear masks while shopping. But Giant Eagle has since dropped that requirement, and many plaintiffs told the judge they have been back shopping without masks.
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller
A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
Armstrong County fires 3 public defenders, they sue. County revamps department.
Three Armstrong County public defenders who were fired last month have filed a civil case against the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in federal court in Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 2, accused the county commissioners of wrongful discharge, breach of the terms and conditions of employment agreements and multiple violations of the Sunshine Act.
tubecityonline.com
City Ends Garbage Contract, Seeks Legal Action
Council drops County Hauling, OK’s agreement with Big’s. After three years of a sometimes-frustrating relationship with its contracted garbage collection company, McKeesport is changing vendors and preparing to go to court. At Wednesday’s meeting, city council by 7-0 vote approved a three-year contract with Big’s Sanitation of Rostraver...
Comments / 0