ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A second fracking site could be coming to Murrysville.The Tribune-Review reports oil and gas company, Olympus Energy, wants to build another well pad off Logans Ferry Road near the border of Murrysville and Plum.It already operates the Titan well pad in the area.There was a public hearing about the proposal this week. A lawyer for the company said it would meet all the conditions imposed on the other well pad. That includes getting a waiver for exceeding noise regulations.A vote on the proposal is set to happen later this month.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arlington Heights community fed up with illegal dumping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property."We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property. "It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said."This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Giant Eagle over masks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by customers against Giant Eagle over mask requirements.The lawsuits were filed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the judge declared the lawsuits moot because the grocery chain has since dropped its mandate.The suits claimed Giant Eagle ignored health claims, forcing people to wear masks while shopping. But Giant Eagle has since dropped that requirement, and many plaintiffs told the judge they have been back shopping without masks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller

A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

City Ends Garbage Contract, Seeks Legal Action

Council drops County Hauling, OK’s agreement with Big’s. After three years of a sometimes-frustrating relationship with its contracted garbage collection company, McKeesport is changing vendors and preparing to go to court. At Wednesday’s meeting, city council by 7-0 vote approved a three-year contract with Big’s Sanitation of Rostraver...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy