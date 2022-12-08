Colorado whiskey brand Tincup is known for its core expression, Mountain Whiskey, a bourbon that has just a little bit of American single malt mixed in as well. But now Tincup has its sights set squarely upon traditional bourbon drinkers with the release of the new limited-edition Fourteener, the oldest whiskey to date from the brand. Tincup Mountain Whiskey was created by Jess Graber, who also founded Denver American single malt distillery Stranahan’s. For the core expression, a high-rye bourbon made at MGP in Indiana is blended with a small amount of Stranahan’s single malt (about 3 percent, according to Graber),...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO