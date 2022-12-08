ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

newsantaana.com

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock

Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
discovering-la.com

Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA

For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

New Transfer Tax on All Real Property Sales Over $5 Million in the City of Los Angeles - By Jim Butler

Last month Los Angeles voters approved Measure ULA, imposing a new tax on all real property sales or transfers over $5 million. This will affect all parties involved in a real property transaction, and it is important to understand the implications of the measure before negotiating on a new project. My colleague David Tabibian, partner in JMBM’s Real Estate Department and Global Hospitality Group, explains the initiative and its potential impact below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckersdental.com

Pacific Dental Services, MemorialCare form joint venture for dental-medical integration

Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare have formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. The DSO and the health system plan to open at least 25 co-located locations in the next five years, with PDS-supported dental offices inside select MemorialCare Medical Group health centers across California's Orange and Los Angeles counties, according to a Dec. 12 news release MemorialCare shared with Becker's.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dentist Office and Pharmacy Broken Into in Fountain Valley

One hole and now two businesses have been burglarized while the owners say it's clear this was a well planned break in. It is not the kind of drill normally heard at a dentist's office but on Tuesday it's the drill heard as a construction workers starts repairing a hole in the wall between two adjoining businesses.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA

