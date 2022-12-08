Eagles' Jonathan Gannon on Giants' Daniel Jones: 'Big-time challenge'

This Sunday, the New York Giants have their work cut out for them when they host the conference-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Currently, the Giants are still in playoff contention after tying the Washington Commanders last week, making this game even more important than the last one.

While the Giants consider this an important game, the Eagles aren’t taking this game lightly, either.

The 11-1 Eagles haven’t faced a quarterback like Daniel Jones this season, save for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Even in their win over the Tennessee Titans last week, the Eagles allowed the most ground yards when Ryan Tannehill had the ball. He’s not exactly a running quarterback, Jones is a much better scrambler.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was asked how the Giants use Jones as a runner and the stress it puts on the defense.

“Yeah, (Giants head coach) Brian Daboll and (offensive coordinator) Mike Kafka know what they’re doing. Bobby Johnson is the O-line coach; I was with Bobby for a little bit, and he knows what he’s doing,” Gannon said.

“They know how to use, to maximize their quarterback skill set in a way that makes it very challenging for the defense because it challenges your rules and your structures, and they find their match-ups, their one-on-one match-ups because of the quarterback skill set. So, we’ve got a big-time challenge ahead of us, and we’ve got to be on it. It’s a game where you can’t just line up and play your stuff, or you will get gashed. We’ve got a big-time challenge ahead of us.”

Gannon is equally as concerned about Saquon Barkley, stating that, on tape, Barkley looks like the premier back he is this season.

The Eagles rush defense is middle-of-the-pack this season, allowing 4.6 yards per carry and 10 rushing touchdowns on the year. Between Barkley and Jones, the Giants thrive on the ground, and Gannon knows the Eagles have to be ready.

“Just like any key to victory, we have to be very aware of that’s how they’re playing good offense. One of the pieces why they play good offense, and we have to be able to combat it,” he said.

The Eagles will prepare as best they can, so it’s up to Daboll and Kafka to get the offense ready for their toughest challenge yet.