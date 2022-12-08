ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets

Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
The Independent

The Killers announce 2023 UK and Ireland shows, including Reading Festival and first Edinburgh show

The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will...
Robb Report

A City and Country Getaway in Scotland

Think of it as a golf vacation fit for a queen—or a king. This six-night package, designed exclusively for Robb Report, begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse, where the royal connection with the Scottish capital is front and center. Take a private tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former yacht, Britannia, followed by dinner onboard in her personal dining room and an after-hours tour of the crown jewels held at Edinburgh Castle.  Then hop in a chauffeur-driven transfer to Perthshire for four nights at the original Gleneagles resort’s 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite. In between rounds...
BBC

UK weather: Cold Weather Payments triggered in Wales

People are being urged to look out for vulnerable friends and relatives as we face a "winter like no other", a charity has said. Ben Saltmarsh from National Energy Action said: "It's going to get worse, especially as it gets colder." The warning comes as cold weather payments were triggered...
BBC

Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays

The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
Popculture

Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
travelnoire.com

Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus

While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
BBC

Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death

A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC

Harry Dunn: Sacoolas not returning to UK cowardly, says mum

The mother of Harry Dunn said it was "cowardly" for the woman convicted over his death to not appear in a UK court. US citizen Anne Sacoolas was sentenced, via video-link, to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, for causing death by careless driving. The Old Bailey heard...
BBC

Leicestershire canal voted UK's most scenic waterside setting

A canal has been voted the nation's most scenic waterside setting in a survey by the body that looks after many of England and Wales' waterways. The Canal and River Trust carried out the online survey in October, in which people voted for their favourite photograph of a waterside landscape.
BBC

Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow

The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
BBC

Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue

A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
The Independent

UK exit from EU single market ‘laid foundation for protocol’ – German minister

The UK’s decision to leave the EU’s single market and custom union “laid the foundation for the Northern Ireland Protocol”, a German minister has said.Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was speaking during a short trip to Ireland, before a subsequent trip planned for London.Speaking at Iveagh House in Dublin with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, she said that she would be taking a message to London that a “good” solution should be negotiated on the protocol.Negotiations are continuing between the EU and UK to iron out the protocol which will ease trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, particularly in...
BBC

EuroMillions jackpot: Syndicate of 165 Belgians wins €143m

A group of 165 people from a Belgian village has collectively won more than €143m (£123m) in the EuroMillions lottery. The residents from Olmen, in the Antwerp province, paid equally into a pot to buy tickets at their local newsagent. Each of them won about €868,000 (£748,000), according...
BBC

Ryanair expands flights from Bournemouth Airport

Ryanair is set to expand the number of flights and destinations it flies to from Bournemouth Airport. The budget airline will fly to Carcassonne, Edinburgh and Venice in summer 2023 and base a second aircraft at the Dorset airport. Bournemouth Airport said it would bring passenger numbers up to pre-pandemic...

