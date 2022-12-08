ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, AZ

Comments

arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Sheriff Sides with Border Crossers, Says Ducey’s Makeshift Container Wall ‘Illegal Dumping’

An Arizona county sheriff is siding with protesters and demanding for Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to stop sending shipping containers to the border for a makeshift wall. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said Ducey’s order to use containers as the border wall is “illegal dumping,” and he plans on arresting construction crews and security personnel if they come to his county, Fox 10 Phoenix reported Saturday.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Cochise County election legal drama continues

Two members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors still haven’t given up questioning the election. Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd had their attorney file an appeal to the court order forcing the board to certify the election, as first reported by the [Herald/Review/( https://www.myheraldreview.com/news/cochise_county/federal-court-rejects-new-filing-by-judd-crosby/article_7e5fef4c-75a4-11ed-97f0-d7c84230677c.html) last week. A...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Motorcyclist crashes into Border Patrol checkpoint, seriously injuring Arizona agent

EXCLUSIVE — A Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona was seriously injured Saturday when a suspected drunk motorcyclist crashed into an immigration highway checkpoint. A federal law enforcement agent working outside Tucson, Arizona, was struck when a motorcycle going approximately 80 mph crashed into a vehicle barrier at the checkpoint, Customs and Border Protection confirmed to the Washington Examiner Sunday morning.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Files Lawsuit Loaded with Evidence Contesting Election Results

Two weeks after filing a complaint requesting data from the 2022 midterm election in Maricopa County, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed another lawsuit against election officials contesting the election results, alleging voter disenfranchisement and suppression. Lake called for a forensic audit of the printer-tabulator problems, an inspection of ballots and voter registration records, including signatures, disqualification of illegal votes, and redoing the election as well as other relief.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County Expands COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit Distribution

The Pima County Health Department and the Pima County Public Library expanded their COVID-19 test distribution program to include every open library location, starting Monday, Dec. 5. The County has been distributing at-home test kits at 12 library locations since the beginning of September. The public has picked up about...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous winter weather conditions across Arizona

We're tracking dangerous winter weather conditions across the state as snow falls in the high country. Some school closures and delays have been reported, as well as road closures. Here in the Valley, we've already seen measurable rain Monday morning. LATEST UPDATES:. 11:36 a.m. 10:24 a.m. 10:03 a.m. 9:49 a.m.
ARIZONA STATE

