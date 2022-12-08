Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Apple Music Invites Listeners To Sing Along to Their Favorite Songs With New In-App Feature
Apple Music is giving listeners a new way to engage with their favorite tracks and artists. Launching later this month, the forthcoming Apple Music Sing, true to its name, allows users to sing along using a variety of tools such as adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. While Apple Music already...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
Monica’s ‘Mo Talk’ Radio Show Set For February 2023 Debut On Apple Music
Monica has secured her own radio show, Mo Talk, set to premiere on Apple Music in February 2023, according to Rated RnB. Mo Talk‘s debut has already been rescheduled twice, as it was to initially meant to hit the streaming service in Sept. 2020 and then Oct. 2020. More from VIBE.comSpotify Users Create Algorithm Based Festival Through Instafest AppBad Bunny Revealed As Apple Music's Artist Of The YearRihanna's "Lift Me Up" Debuts No. 1 on Billboard Charts The Open Roads songstress shared her excitement for the project on Facebook two years ago, expressing her desire to bring “interactive segments” that educate her audience...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
‘Strange World’ Announces Disney Plus Premiere Date
On the box office tracking website The Numbers, the lowest-grossing movie ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios is Strange World. According to their chart, the latest Disney animated movie grossed just $30.4 million in the United States and $53.4 million worldwide. That’s much worse than previous notorious Disney flops like Treasure Planet and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.
EW.com
R. Kelly's new prison album I Admit It pulled from Spotify and iTunes
R. Kelly's latest album, released while the singer remains in prison, has been pulled from major streamers after briefly hitting platforms like Spotify and iTunes on Friday. The R&B singer, currently serving out a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, nevertheless released an album this week titled I Admit It. Despite appearing on iTunes and Spotify earlier Friday morning, it seems to no longer be available on the platforms. Neither streamer immediately responded to EW's request for comment about its apparent removal.
Disney+ Now Available With Ads
Disney+ planned ad-supported tier is now available. This new model launches on December 8. Previously, Disney+ merely had one tier, priced at $7.99 monthly, without ads. If you want to keep watching Disney+ without ads, the new price for that tier is $10.99 a month. While it’s evident that increasing...
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
SZA 'S.O.S.' Sample Guide: All the Songs Featured on Her New Album
Fans have recognized some surprising samples and interpolations on the highly anticipated new album, released on December 9.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
todaynftnews.com
BAYC’s Shilly’s music video “I’m Boring” is out now
BAYC #6722, Shilly released the music video for “I’m Boring.”. Shilly, Atrium, and Zen Doubt collaborated on the project for months. Digital Access Passes for minting will be live by late January 2023. The debut music video “I’m Boring” by Shilly, created in collaboration with Atrium, has finally...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0