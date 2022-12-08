A 20-year-old Louise man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call that a vehicle driven by Joshua Jesse Garcia was not stopping and was traveling as fast as 110 mph into oncoming traffic on US 183 in Gonzales County.

LOUISE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO