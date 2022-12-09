Read full article on original website
Veronica B
4d ago
Hello kitty is a cat. It's a marketing ploy to get ppl interested again. Next they'll say she identifies as a stir fry dish. Renamed... Goodbye kitty. lmao.
Reply(17)
210
Daniel Jenkins
4d ago
if she identifies as a little girl and not a cat then why does she have a boyfriend that's actually a cat that's what I read in article.
Reply(3)
79
Jess Elliott
4d ago
it's a cat I was around at the beginning when hello kitty first came to be in the 80s. she's a cat...Daniel tiger little bear Arthur and Franklin ALL walk on 2 legs never 4.
Reply(4)
74
