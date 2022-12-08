ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Jan. 6 House panel to make criminal referrals, ask Biden DOJ for charges

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot said Tuesday that the panel intends to ask the Justice Department to issue criminal charges. “We have made decisions that criminal referrals will happen,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters, according to Lisa Desjardins of PBS. Thompson made the announcement as members of Congress gathered to present the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who fought off rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. “You will make criminal referrals?” a reporter asked Thompson in an initial gaggle. “Yes,” he said, according to Robert Costa of CBS, before later elaborating. It’s unclear who...
102.5 The Bone

Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday that his office has hired former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo as senior counsel. Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and, before that, in the New York attorney general's office, where he was part of the team that investigated the Trump Foundation, former president Donald Trump's now-defunct charity arm.
