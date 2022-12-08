Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Dan Snyder Created A ‘Toxic’ Workplace Culture And Tried To Obstruct Investigation Into Commanders, Final House Report Says
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder repeatedly tried to obstruct and interfere with investigations into his team’s workplace — which has been under fire following allegations of decades of sexual misconduct — according to a final report the House Committee of Oversight and Reform issued Thursday. The 79-page...
Department of Justice special counsel issues subpoenas in Trump probes
Officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona confirmed Tuesday that subpoenas issued by the special counsel had been received by county authorities.
Jan. 6 House panel to make criminal referrals, ask Biden DOJ for charges
WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot said Tuesday that the panel intends to ask the Justice Department to issue criminal charges. “We have made decisions that criminal referrals will happen,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters, according to Lisa Desjardins of PBS. Thompson made the announcement as members of Congress gathered to present the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who fought off rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. “You will make criminal referrals?” a reporter asked Thompson in an initial gaggle. “Yes,” he said, according to Robert Costa of CBS, before later elaborating. It’s unclear who...
Former Trump deputy chief of staff Ornato, a key witness on Jan. 6, to appear before House committee
WASHINGTON — Tony Ornato, who was deputy White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, is expected to appear Tuesday for an interview before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the panel's plans said. Ornato is considered a key...
Judge prevents Trump Organization lawyers from filing additional motions
New York Judge Juan Merchan has told the lawyers for the Trump Organization he will not accept any additional motions from them.
Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation
NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday that his office has hired former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo as senior counsel. Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and, before that, in the New York attorney general's office, where he was part of the team that investigated the Trump Foundation, former president Donald Trump's now-defunct charity arm.
Comments / 0