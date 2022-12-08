WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot said Tuesday that the panel intends to ask the Justice Department to issue criminal charges. “We have made decisions that criminal referrals will happen,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters, according to Lisa Desjardins of PBS. Thompson made the announcement as members of Congress gathered to present the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who fought off rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. “You will make criminal referrals?” a reporter asked Thompson in an initial gaggle. “Yes,” he said, according to Robert Costa of CBS, before later elaborating. It’s unclear who...

