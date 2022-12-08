Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Allison Wallach Named President Unscripted, Fox Entertainment
Fox Entertainment named Allison Wallach president, unscripted programming. The company also promoted Yasmin Rawji to executive VP, unscripted-network. Wallach, who had been executive VP and head of Fox’s unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment. In her new, expanded role, she will be responsible for Fox's unscripted programming specials and alternative development slate including The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Lego Masters and the upcoming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees the Future: 3 Streamers, More TV in Theaters
Remember Jason Kilar? After the insanity of 2022, the WarnerMedia CEO’s exit following the Warners-Discovery merger last April seems like a relic from another time. However, he’d like to make sure he’s not forgotten: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Kilar wrote his predictions for the streaming business. Among his prognostications: There’s room for three major streamers and that’s it. “No more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows,” Kilar wrote. “Expect two or three...
nexttv.com
Streamers Dominate Children's & Family Emmy Awards
Programming from streaming services were the big winners at the inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards event in Los Angeles over this past weekend, according to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). Among the major awards, Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club won the Emmy for Outstanding Children's or...
itechpost.com
Warner Bros. Discovery To Merge HBO, Discovery Apps To Form ‘Max’
Warner Bros. Discovery streaming app merger now has a name. A spokesperson for the company said that "Max" is the preferred name for the merger streaming app between HBO Max and Discovery+, per CNBC. The resulting app from the merge is expected to be available to the public in Spring...
Happy Place Inks With Paradigm Following Expansion Into Film & TV
EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...
CNBC
CBS-owned stations added to free, rapidly growing local news streaming service VUit
Local news streaming platform VUit reached a deal to add content from CBS's 13 owned and operated local news channels, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Founded by streaming technology firm Syncbak, VUit is a free, ad-supported option for local news and events that's seen its...
AdWeek
CNBC Announces New Producer Roles, Including Anne Tironi Replacing Max Meyers as Head of Squawk Box
CNBC svp of business news Dan Colarusso, and vp of business news programming Craig Bengtson kicked off the week by announcing promotions and re-assignments among the network’s producer ranks. Anne Tironi has been promoted to senior executive producer of Squawk Box. Tironi has spent more than 20 years at...
Nancy Daniels & Jane Latman Out As Part Of Latest Warner Bros. Discovery Restructure
EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Daniels, who oversees the Turner networks and a number of Discovery channels, and Jane Latman, the HGTV veteran who is also in charge of Food Network, are the latest execs out at Warner Bros. Discovery. Deadline hears that Daniels and Latman’s exits come as part of the latest restructure within the David Zaslav-run company. Deadline has seen a memo from Chairman and Chief Content Officer, U.S. Networks Group Kathleen Finch outlining the changes, saying the company “needs to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model”. Daniels was in charge of TNT/TBS/TruTV and...
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Comcast But Sees Big Problems At NBCU
Wells Fargo media analyst Steven Cahall, a long-time Comcast bear, upgraded the cable company but cited growing problems at its NBCUniversal unit as tough times hit the media business. Cahall raised Comcast to equal weight, noting that at its current price level of about $35 a share, down from a...
tbivision.com
Tiger Aspect inks deal with ‘PhoneShop’ creator & expands development team
Banijay UK label Tiger Aspect has signed Phil Bowker, creator of Channel 4 comedy PhoneShop, to an exclusive first-look deal, and expanded its development team with four new appointments. David Simpson heads up comedy at Tiger Aspect, with the company behind titles including Man Like Mobeen, Bad Education, Mr Bean...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Set To Be Named "Max"
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to formally launch a new name and platform for its upcoming joint streaming service that combines the preexisting HBO Max with Discovery+. The news was first revealed back in August this year, claiming that HBO Max and Discovery+ is merging into one streaming giant.
tbivision.com
Lionsgate ups Sandra Stern to become vice chairman of TV division
Lionsgate TV has promoted Sandra Stern to become vice chairman of its television division. The exec was most recently president of Lionsgate TV Group, a role she had held from 2015 since when the studio has been behind shows such as HBO Max’s Julia And Minx, Welcome To Flatch for Fox and Ghosts on CBS.
Big Cable Networks Like HLN Are Failing, and Media Companies Can’t Stop Their Decline
Viewers have turned to the cable network HLN over the years for a quick-hit version of its sister, CNN; for coverage of court cases; for Robin Meade’s long-running morning news shows; and for a bevy of true-crime programs, including Nancy Grace’s primetime talk show and repeats of “Forensic Files.” What it will be recognized for over the months to come is anybody’s guess. CNN — and, by proxy, its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery — nearly gutted the cable outlet Thursday by cancelling Meade’s “Morning Express,” which has been on the air in some form or another since 2001. The company...
nexttv.com
Comcast Announces First 'Live' 10G FDX DOCSIS 4.0 Connection
Comcast said it hooked up a real Philadelphia business to symmetrical multi-gigabit internet using Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 Tech. Sets up wide-scale '10G' deployment to start in 2023. Comcast said it has successfully established the very first live, symmetrical multi-gigabit connection to a real-life Philadelphia business using Full Duplex DOCSIS...
Robin Chacko Promoted to Direct-to-Consumer EVP at Starz
Robin Chacko, senior vice president of OTT marketing at Starz, has been promoted to executive vice president of the direct-to-consumer division as part of new changes to Domestic Networks president Alison Hoffman’s leadership team. In addition, Jimmy Hilburn and Susan Ievoli have been hired to serve as chief marketing...
nexttv.com
Unions Cite Dish-Cox Retrans Flap to Argue Against Tegna Deal
The NewsGuild-CWA and National Alliance of Broadcast Engineers and Technicians-CWA unions are using a retransmission consent impasse between Dish and Apollo Global Management’s Cox Media Group to argue against the Standard General-Tegna merger at the FCC. The unions have petitioned to block the deal, and cited a B+C story...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Warner Bros TV channel executives leave amid restructuring - memo
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Two of Warner Bros. Discovery executives leading TV channels left the company as part of ongoing restructuring at the media giant, according to an internal memo. Nancy Daniels, who led the Turner network and number of Discovery channels including Animal Planet, and Jane Latman of HGTV...
From Troubled Teen to Executive Producer of Black Ink Franchise, Treiva Williams Turned Trauma Into Triumph
Oftentimes people get frustrated with their current job because they believe their skillset is not being used to their full potential. Treiva Williams’s career journey reminds freelancers, creatives, executives, and especially veterans that one door always opens another, and that administrative skills are indispensable no matter what industry you’re in.
Warner Music Launches First Free FAST Channels, Exclusively on Roku Channel
Warner Music Group has punched its way into the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) segment, with the launch of a trio of genre-based channels exclusively on the Roku Channel. The new channels from the music company — WMX Pop, WMX Rock and WMX Hip-Hop — are now available to stream for free on the Roku Channel through the service’s Live TV Guide. WMG is giving Roku a three-month exclusive window on the FAST channels for the U.S. before widening distribution to other platforms. The new FAST channels come from WMX, the division WMG formed a year ago that houses the company’s content,...
nexttv.com
Verizon Fios Warns Subscribers Cox Media Stations Could Be Blacked Out
Verizon Fios is warning viewers that stations owned by Cox Media Group in Boston and Pittsburgh could be blacked out when their retransmission-consent agreement expires on December 15. The blackout would also affect the Pittsburgh Cable News Channel. Fios said the station group has “proposed an unacceptable rate increase” to...
