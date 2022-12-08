Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents can apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed incomeR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
Desmond Howard Upset With ‘Baffling’ Heisman Voting
The ESPN analyst and 1991 Heisman winner had issue with how the top four ended up.
Mississippi State Issues Statement on Mike Leach’s Condition
The 61-year-old football coach is hospitalized in critical condition.
If Baker Mayfield sticks with Rams, he likely will be dealing with coaching changes
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen might head back to Kentucky, and other assistants also are likely on the move as Baker Mayfield acclimates to new team.
Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Could Josh McDaniels Last Just One Year?
The Las Vegas Raiders head coach will continue to be the subject of scrutiny following the team's latest collapse against the Los Angeles Rams
Cowboys add veteran T.Y. Hilton to wide receiver corps
The Cowboys announced Monday they have signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a contract.
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Prime Coaching Staff: Why Vincent Dancy Followed Deion Sanders to Colorado
Dancy speaks to why he chose to accept Coach Prime's assistant coaching offer at Colorado.
Deion Sanders has decided to stop coaching at a historically Black college. Here's why people are so upset
Sanders' exit from Jackson State University struck a chord in the Black community nationwide.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys
Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals. "Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them." Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who...
Bleacher Report
T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys Agree to Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have been heavily linked with another free-agent wideout, Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Dallas and other teams in the hunt "are currently in a holding pattern while Beckham is at home considering his options."
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady Tweaks Bucs' Game Plan without Coaches' Input Before Each Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady changes the team's offensive game plan presented by the coaches before each matchup, according to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle:. "The night before each game, Brady runs a separate meeting with the Bucs' skill players during which he goes over the game...
Bleacher Report
5-Star DE Recruit Keon Keeley Commits to Alabama After Previous Pledge to Notre Dame
Highly touted edge-rusher Keon Keeley committed to Alabama on Monday. Keeley is the No. 10 overall player and top-ranked talent at his position in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. He originally committed to Notre Dame before walking back his decision in August. The Crimson Tide are on...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Replaced by Mitchell Trubisky vs. Ravens After Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens to be tested for a concussion and was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game and placed in the concussion protocol, according to Brooke Pryor...
Bleacher Report
J.J. Watt, Twitter Rip 'Absurd' Roughing the Passer Penalty on Dolphins vs. Chargers
The NFL has taken great strides in recent years to protect quarterbacks, but questionable roughing the passer penalties have ignited a wave of scrutiny throughout the 2022 season. Another such occurrence took place in the third quarter of Sunday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers when...
Bleacher Report
Strengths and Weaknesses of Each College Football Playoff Team
We're all set for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31 between Michigan and TCU (4 p.m. ET) and Georgia and Ohio State (8 p.m. ET). If Georgia can't capture its second consecutive title, it'll be because of a difficult draw. The Bulldogs are going up against the high-flying Buckeyes, who snuck in following Utah's annihilation of USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 14 Results
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth this season. On the other end of the spectrum, there are now three teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos have no chance of...
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' DJ Moore Day-to-Day with Knee Sprain; Injury Not 'Significant'
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is day-to-day with a knee sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A source also told Schefter that the injury is "nothing significant." The 2018 first-round pick had an excellent sophomore season for the Panthers in 2019, catching 87 passes for 1,175 yards and four...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football WRs to Target on Waiver Wire After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury
The San Francisco 49ers' offense was potentially dealt a major blow on Sunday, when superstar Deebo Samuel left with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. The injury looked bad—Samuel had his leg trapped underneath a defender and his body was twisted the other way as he was tackled.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
Comments / 0