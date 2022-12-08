ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win

Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
The Comeback

Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake

On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys

Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals. "Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them." Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who...
Bleacher Report

T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys Agree to Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have been heavily linked with another free-agent wideout, Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Dallas and other teams in the hunt "are currently in a holding pattern while Beckham is at home considering his options."
Bleacher Report

Strengths and Weaknesses of Each College Football Playoff Team

We're all set for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31 between Michigan and TCU (4 p.m. ET) and Georgia and Ohio State (8 p.m. ET). If Georgia can't capture its second consecutive title, it'll be because of a difficult draw. The Bulldogs are going up against the high-flying Buckeyes, who snuck in following Utah's annihilation of USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 14 Results

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth this season. On the other end of the spectrum, there are now three teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos have no chance of...
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers' DJ Moore Day-to-Day with Knee Sprain; Injury Not 'Significant'

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is day-to-day with a knee sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A source also told Schefter that the injury is "nothing significant." The 2018 first-round pick had an excellent sophomore season for the Panthers in 2019, catching 87 passes for 1,175 yards and four...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football WRs to Target on Waiver Wire After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury

The San Francisco 49ers' offense was potentially dealt a major blow on Sunday, when superstar Deebo Samuel left with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. The injury looked bad—Samuel had his leg trapped underneath a defender and his body was twisted the other way as he was tackled.
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
