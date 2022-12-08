ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game

NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction Game Preview

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11. Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction Game Preview. NFL Week 14 Expert Picks |  Bowl Schedule, Predictions. Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl. Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers How To...
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen Listed By School, Projections

What college football underclassmen are leaving early for the 2023 NFL Draft? The due date to declare is January 16th – we’ll have our rankings of all the top underclassmen before then – so before then, here’s the tracker of all players leaving early by school.
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Prediction Game Preview

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Monday, December 12. New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Prediction Game Preview. NFL Week 14 Expert Picks |  Bowl Schedule, Predictions. Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl. New England Patriots vs Arizona...
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Prediction Game Preview

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11. Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Prediction Game Preview. NFL Week 14 Expert Picks |  Bowl Schedule, Predictions. Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver...
