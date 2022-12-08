ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest

Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

County Appoints New Public Health Director and Agricultural Commissioner

After a nationwide search, the County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Mouhanad Hammami, MD, MHSA as the new Public Health Director. His first day will be January 23, 2023. Dr. Hammami will assume the duties from Interim Public Health Director Daniel Nielson, who was appointed to the interim position following the departure of Dr. Van Do-Reynoso in July 2022. Nielson will continue to lead the County of Santa Barbara Social Services department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees Approves Inflation-Related Stipends for Staff

The Santa Barbara Unified School Board of Trustees approved a $2,500 stipend for employees throughout the district. The proposal was brought forward after faculty and staff members brought concerns about the rising costs of housing, inflation, and healthcare expenses during a recent listening tour at the district’s schools. The superintendent, select board members, union leaders, and cabinet members visited all schools and invited staff to share their concerns. Inflation was brought up frequently during these meetings, along with other topics like professional learning and curriculum needs.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School

The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Local Biz: Boy Scouts List Modoc Property, Free Holiday Ornaments & More

In our latest local business news, the Boy Scouts of America have put up their Modoc property for sale, a local shop is offering free holiday ornaments, and more. Near the intersection of Las Palmas Drive and Modoc Road sits a 4,300 square foot building nestled among greenery with a regal looking sign showing an eagle crest and reading the "Los Padres Council Boy Scouts of America."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: DEC 12

Week of 12/12 - 12/16: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Unsubstantiated Bomb Threat at Santa Barbara Middle School

The Santa Barbara Police Department reports Santa Barbara Middle School is all clear with no threats found. Around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara Middle School received a bomb threat. School officials immediately evacuated school grounds as police responded to the school. Santa Barbara Police officers and the department's bomb squad...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek

Montecito Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old dog who was stuck in San Ysidro Creek on Saturday morning. At 10:30 a.m., firefighters recieved a call from a local family whose dog did not return home after his normal time outside. The family went in search and found their dog, Wilson, stuck in the creek.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and Collision Near Lake Cachuma Entrance

Two vehicles collided and caught fire on Highway 154 near the entrance of Lake Cachuma early Sunday morning. At 12:53 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, one mile east of the entrance. One vehicle caught fire after the collision. Bystanders assisted the two occupants inside that vehicle...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

