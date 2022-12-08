ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to reinforce no parties rule

Airbnb has announced a new tightening of rules around the festive period, to prevent “disruptive parties”. Following a successful trial last year, the site is banning one-night bookings for certain guests on New Year’s Eve in 11 countries.The change means those without a positive account history or with no previous bookings won’t be allowed to book a single night’s stay on 31 December. The move follows Airbnb implementing a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally in August 2020, which was then deemed successful and made a permanent rule from June 2022.Airbnb says: “We’re also introducing...
AZFamily

Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
ABCNY

These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022

According to this year's Worldwide Cost of Living Index, released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the average cost of living is up 8.1% in 2022, owing to the Russian war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the pandemic.
The Guardian

‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
Reuters

Indonesia to offer $5,000 subsidy on electric car sales

JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government plans to offer a subsidy of more than $5,000 on every sale of an electric car, a minister said on Wednesday. It will also offer incentives to encourage purchases of electric motorbikes as well as hybrid cars, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said, as part of plans to reduce carbon emissions in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

