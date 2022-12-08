Read full article on original website
Related
Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to reinforce no parties rule
Airbnb has announced a new tightening of rules around the festive period, to prevent “disruptive parties”. Following a successful trial last year, the site is banning one-night bookings for certain guests on New Year’s Eve in 11 countries.The change means those without a positive account history or with no previous bookings won’t be allowed to book a single night’s stay on 31 December. The move follows Airbnb implementing a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally in August 2020, which was then deemed successful and made a permanent rule from June 2022.Airbnb says: “We’re also introducing...
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
Airbnb announces ban on some New Year's Eve bookings
Airbnb announced Thursday the company is enacting policies to prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties over New Year’s Eve weekend this year.
AZFamily
Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Angry passengers blockaded a terminal after spending a night in the airport because they weren't allowed to leave
About 40 passengers on a Brussels Airlines flight didn't have Belgian visas, meaning they could not go to a hotel – unlike their fellow travelers.
Hawaiian Airlines is launching a new route to a destination hard to reach for American tourists
Hawaiian's new route will be the only airlink between the South Pacific nation and the US, giving American tourists an easier travel option.
I bought a second home in Spain for $250,000 because I don't want to live in the US anymore. It's half the cost of living in Manhattan.
Michael Steven Grant is one of many Americans buying abroad thanks to the strong dollar and the rise of remote work. He details how he did it.
These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
According to this year's Worldwide Cost of Living Index, released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the average cost of living is up 8.1% in 2022, owing to the Russian war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the pandemic.
‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis
Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
Israel to regulate social media firms to rein in illegal content
JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday it plans to regulate social media companies such as TikTok, YouTube, Meta's (META.O) Facebook and Twitter, following in the steps of the European Union in tackling illegal and offensive online content.
UK shoppers and workers kept home by rail strikes and cold snap, data shows
Fears in retail and hospitality sectors that severe drop in footfall could push some firms over the edge
Airbnb Says Don't Use Them To Book Your New Year's Eve Party Amid Broader Crackdown, 'Anti-Party' Stance
The company is implementing extra measures in 11 countries to prevent you from hosting a New Year's Eve rager in an Airbnb.
Chinese diplomats at centre of Manchester consulate row return home
Consular staff wanted for questioning by police over beating up of activists recalled to Beijing
Indonesia to offer $5,000 subsidy on electric car sales
JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government plans to offer a subsidy of more than $5,000 on every sale of an electric car, a minister said on Wednesday. It will also offer incentives to encourage purchases of electric motorbikes as well as hybrid cars, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said, as part of plans to reduce carbon emissions in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
You Can Stay In A Thailand Airbnb That Looks Like A Mushroom
For many of us, a trip to Thailand offers a brand new experience in an exotic locale. You now have an equally exotic fungi-inspired accommodation option.
China removes six officials after Manchester consulate incident, UK says
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said.
These Travel Destinations Are Perfect for Your Getaway in 2023
(BPT) - Heading into a new year is the perfect time to decide on 2023 travel plans. With so many places to see, both close to home and abroad, it can be hard to choose. To help, here is a short list of the best travel destinations for next year. With the right tools, you could check more than one thing off your bucket list.
Comments / 0