Christine McVie Wrote This Popular Fleetwood Mac Song About Her Affair
Christine McVie wrote a popular Fleetwood Mac song about the affair she had while married to the band's bass guitarist, John McVie.
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
Mick Fleetwood’s Ex-Wife Reveals That Stevie Nicks Apologized for Their Torrid Affair
Jenny Boyd, who was married to Mick Fleetwood, revealed that Stevie Nicks apologized to her for having an affair with the Fleetwood Mac drummer.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
Christine McVie Said She and Lindsey Buckingham Had ‘Synergy’ That Separated Them From The Rest of Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie said the synergy she shared with Lindsey Buckingham had everything to do with their musical abilities.
Mick Fleetwood Told His Wife He Couldn’t Choose Between Her and Stevie Nicks
Mick Fleetwood’s ex-wife said he once told her that the Fleetwood Mac drummer couldn’t decide between her or Stevie Nicks.
Who Were Christine McVie’s Husbands? Does She Have Any Kids?
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame died on Nov. 30, 2022. Who was she married to, and did she have any children? Here's what to know.
Christine McVie Named the Fleetwood Mac Song She’s Most Proud of Writing
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie said she wrote the greatest song of her career when she was unable to sleep. She compared the song to a prayer.
The Song Tom Petty Gave to Stevie Nicks out of ‘Terrible Guilt’
Tom Petty gave Stevie Nicks a song for her album 'Bella Donna' because he felt 'terrible guilt' about not giving her the song he originally made for her.
The Christine McVie Song Mick Fleetwood Wants to Be Played at His Funeral Is a Fitting Choice
When Mick Fleetwood dies, he wants a Christine McVie song from Fleetwood Mac’s catalog played at his funeral.
Why Stevie Nicks Said She Doesn’t ‘Have a Lot of Power’ in Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks revealed she doesn’t have much "power" in Fleetwood Mac, even though she helped the band rocket to success.
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie’s Fortune Was Staggering: Find Out Her Massive Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
Who Wrote ‘Everywhere’ by Fleetwood Mac?
'Everywhere' by Fleetwood Mac is a fan-favorite track. Here's what we know about the meaning behind this original (and who wrote the 'Tango in the Night' track).
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Christine McVie Said There Was ‘Always Tension’ Between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham
Christine McVie got candid about the “tension” between her Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Stevie Nicks’ Messy Affair With Mick Fleetwood Taught Her an Invaluable Life Lesson
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks said her affair with drummer Mick Fleetwood taught her this one crucial life lesson.
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ by the Beatles
Christine McVie included 'Roll Over Beethoven' by the Beatles among her favorite songs. Here's what we know about this Fleetwood Mac member.
Christine McVie Said Stevie Nicks Was ‘Very Direct’ and ‘Very Self-Obsessed’
Christine McVie said she and Stevie Nicks were very different. She said that Nicks could be self-obsessed, but she didn't mean it in a rude way.
