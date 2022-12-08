Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Why Russia would only trade Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
Brittney Griner in 'good spirits' and getting an evaluation at a US military hospital, officials say
For the first time in almost 300 days, Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, will spend the night in a bed in her home country.
White House says bringing Marine veteran Paul Whelan home is 'as high a priority as the president has'
The White House said the Biden administration is “bound and determined” to bring Marine veteran Paul Whelan home to the United States, and is “as high a priority as the president has.”
Biden strikes deal to free Brittney Griner from Russian custody
Griner will be exchanged for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.”
Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Brittney Griner Released From Russian Prison With Noticeably Cut Locs
Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and fans were quick to quick to notice her noticeable short hair.
NPR
The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner
President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
Putin: ‘No other questions are being discussed’ after Brittney Griner prisoner swap
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the prisoner swap of Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout on Friday, saying the exchange was the “initiative of the United States,” adding that “no other questions are being discussed.”Dec. 9, 2022.
Brittney Griner lands back in US after Biden admin's controversial prisoner swap
Brittney Griner landed in San Antonio, Texas early Friday morning, the day after President Biden announced the WNBA star was part of a prisoner swap with Russia.
Blinken: U.S. Working 'Almost Every Day' To Bring Brittney Griner Home
The Biden administration is said to still be 'actively' working to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan.
Wall Street rises ahead of year's last barrage of rate hikes
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of a busy week where central banks are likely to unload the year's final barrage of interest rate hikes
Comments / 0