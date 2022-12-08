When I don’t want an in-your-face manicure — which is a lot of the time, because I’m super prone to chipping — I’ve been reaching for Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Coconut. It’s a glossy semi-sheer pink that I don’t have to think too much about; I know it will look understated but cool, and it gives me that “your nails, only better” look I’m going for. Best of all, it couldn’t be easier to put on, which is perfect for me because I’m also prone to smudged, imperfect home manicures. Because it’s semi-sheer, the polish is forgiving: You don’t need a manicurist’s exacting hand to paint on two professional-looking coats. The neutral shade is pretty on a range of skin tones.

