Daily Beast

Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke

Celine Dion's heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to "a very rare neurological disorder" has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is.
The Week

Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder affecting 'every aspect of my daily life'

Celine Dion is taking a step back to focus on her health after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.  The "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared on social media that she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a "very rare" disorder, after dealing with health problems "for a long time." The disorder has been causing spasms that affect "every aspect of my daily life" and can make it difficult to walk or "sing the way I'm used to," she said. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff person syndrome is "characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity...
Parade

Celine Dion Opens Up About Rare Incurable Health Diagnosis

Céline Dion is speaking out about her ongoing health struggles. In an emotional video uploaded to Instagram on Thursday morning, the singer revealed her recent diagnosis with a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome—a rare and incurable disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms, among other things, eventually turning sufferers into "human statues."

