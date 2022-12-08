Read full article on original website
"Dave The Cat" Heading To Manchester After England Players Adopt Stray In Qatar
John Stones and Kyle Walker befriended the tabby, who will now swap the Middle East for Manchester after four months in quarantine.
Pakistan v England: Jack Leach strikes late blow on day three in Multan
Second Test, Multan (day three of five) England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120) Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 198-4 (Imam 60, Shakeel 54*) England struck late to break a crucial Pakistan partnership on the third day of the second Test in Multan.
Pakistan v England: Ben Stokes' side deserve series win - Jonathan Agnew
The last time England played away from home, I was deeply concerned about where they were heading. The series defeat by West Indies, sealed with a 10-wicket thumping in Grenada, was like a car crash. There was no coach and it was obvious Joe Root could not continue as captain. The 'red-ball reset' was a shambles.
Referee Wilton Sampaio Criticized By Harry Maguire And Gary Neville After England's Loss To France
Sampaio has been listed as a FIFA referee since 2013. England vs France was his fourth game at Qatar 2022.
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions
Motorways were closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions. The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6. The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was...
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup
Harry Kane levels things up from the spot as England equalise after France took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands and Argentina descend into chaos as new yellow card record set
For 100 minutes, Friday's World Cup quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina looked as though it would be remembered for another couple of magic Lionel Messi moments. Then, it appeared Wout Weghorst had stolen the thunder by scoring a dramatic equaliser from a brilliantly clever free-kick deep into injury time.
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
The big challenges of having a night out in Scotland
This ought to be one of the busiest weekends of the year for festive revelries - for workplace colleagues, sports clubs, friends and families to go out at night. After two years where Covid restrictions killed off the party spirit, there's a lot of catching up to do. But the...
Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid
Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue. The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront. Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend...
The Killers announce 2023 UK and Ireland shows, including Reading Festival and first Edinburgh show
The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will...
The FA must hold on to Southgate. This cycle is not done. Why walk away now? | Jacob Steinberg
Despite World Cup heartbreak against France, nobody is better qualified to lead England into Euro 2024 than the current manager
Patrick Roberts 'not sulking' at lack of Sunderland starts
How is Patrick Roberts' mindset as he finds himself out of the Sunderland side?
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
Trent Alexander-Arnold And James Maddison: Gareth Southgate's Biggest World Cup Mistake - England 1-2 France
Gareth Southgate's treatment of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leicester City’s James Maddison was a huge mistake and LFCTR are here to explain why.
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Kylian Mbappé is finally getting his chance to play alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni
Greene King brewery five-day strike ends
A five-day strike by 188 staff working for brewery giant Greene King has ended without a resolution to a pay dispute and with more action planned. Walk-outs took place at sites in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Eastwood, Notts; and Abingdon, Oxon. Unite said union members had rejected an offer of...
