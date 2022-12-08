ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Pakistan v England: Jack Leach strikes late blow on day three in Multan

Second Test, Multan (day three of five) England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120) Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 198-4 (Imam 60, Shakeel 54*) England struck late to break a crucial Pakistan partnership on the third day of the second Test in Multan.
BBC

Pakistan v England: Ben Stokes' side deserve series win - Jonathan Agnew

The last time England played away from home, I was deeply concerned about where they were heading. The series defeat by West Indies, sealed with a 10-wicket thumping in Grenada, was like a car crash. There was no coach and it was obvious Joe Root could not continue as captain. The 'red-ball reset' was a shambles.
BBC

Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions

Motorways were closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions. The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6. The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was...
BBC

Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue

A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
BBC

Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham

Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC

The big challenges of having a night out in Scotland

This ought to be one of the busiest weekends of the year for festive revelries - for workplace colleagues, sports clubs, friends and families to go out at night. After two years where Covid restrictions killed off the party spirit, there's a lot of catching up to do. But the...
BBC

Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid

Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue. The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront. Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend...
The Independent

The Killers announce 2023 UK and Ireland shows, including Reading Festival and first Edinburgh show

The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will...
BBC

Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight

The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC

Greene King brewery five-day strike ends

A five-day strike by 188 staff working for brewery giant Greene King has ended without a resolution to a pay dispute and with more action planned. Walk-outs took place at sites in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Eastwood, Notts; and Abingdon, Oxon. Unite said union members had rejected an offer of...

