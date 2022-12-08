Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Click2Houston.com
Brittney Griner released: This is what people are saying on social media about her return to the US
HOUSTON – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, a Houston native, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange swap, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden said in a tweet.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Brittney Griner will mostly face mental and nutritional challenges after returning to America from her 10-month detainment in Russia, one psychology expert says
A psychology expert said it's impossible to know how long it will take Brittney Griner to readjust to American life after her Russian imprisonment.
Soldiers reveal what happened to them inside Russian prison
CNN travels to an undisclosed location near the Russian border to witness the arrival of two buses carrying sixty Ukrainian prisoners that released in a swap with Russia. CNN's Will Ripley has the exclusive report.
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release
Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
Former President Trump attacked Brittney Griner, the women’s professional basketball player who was freed on Thursday after spending nearly a year in Russian captivity as part of a prisoner swap deal with the Biden administration. “What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country for…
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics
On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
thesource.com
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
