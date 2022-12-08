Unsealed case file reveals new details of 2021 bomb threat incident involving Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur ElementaryNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Related
Just like Richard Fierro in Colorado Springs, data shows that 64 unarmed civilians have apprehended the gunman in mass shootings since 2000
Recent data conducted by Texas State University and the FBI show that over 50 unarmed civilians have apprehended gunmen in mass shootings since 2000.
Florida Doc Found Dead in Ditch Days After Arrest for Allegedly Raping Unconscious Patients
The Florida doctor who was arrested last week for allegedly raping two patients while they were blacked out on sedatives, tequila, and laughing gas was found dead on Monday evening in a ditch near his home, an incident report says. Cops have emphasized that the death of 54-year-old Dr. Eric Andrew Salata has not been ruled a suicide yet because an autopsy hasn’t been completed, but a spokesperson told The Daily Beast his death “does not appear to be suspicious.”An incident report says Salata’s body was found during a welfare check—called in by authorities who noted his ankle monitor hadn’t...
Mexican officials file charges against American in North Carolina woman’s death, call for extradition
Mexican officials are calling for an American woman to be extradited after filing charges against her for the death of another American woman last month.
New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims
Investigators are racing to find a suspect in the gruesome murder of four University of Idaho students following the autopsy results showing the victims suffered “extensive wounds.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Nov. 18, 2022.
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’ in town of Idaho student murders
In a small college town that has not seen a murder in seven years, the killing of four students in one house on the same night was bound to cause shockwaves.Indeed, since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents' alarm and disquiet has made itself known in a flood of 911 calls."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in...
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
"Don't make a wrong move," the officer said as he pinned the struggling subject to the ground. "Period." The officer tightened the handcuffs around the subject's thin wrists. "Ow, ow, ow, it really hurts," the subject exclaimed. The officer pressed his weight into the subject's small body while school staff...
Bizarre Video Of Colorado Springs' Shooter's Father Being Repeatedly Kicked In Groin Resurfaces
While the Colorado Springs community continued to grieve the loss of five members from their community, videos of the suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich's father being kicked in the groin area have surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned. Aaron Brink, the biological father of Aldrich, is an MMA fighter and adult film star. Aldrich has been accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in the brazen attack. The video mini-series — titled Ouch my Balls — pictured the ex-MMA fighter wearing a business suit and red tie, as he donned sunglasses and wore his hair in a...
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Alabama father arrested after four young sisters disappear from small town
An Alabama father has been arrested after his four daughters vanished from a small town in Talladega County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that the four girls in the Buchanan family had been missing since 11.35am in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham. The four sisters – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2 - were confirmed to have been found safe in Clayton County, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. Their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama, on Friday. His arrest...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman killed while vacationing in Mexico, according to a Mexican prosecutor and confirmed by ABC News. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the...
Tearful father of Tennessee nurse shot dead lunges at alleged killers in court
The father of a Tennessee nurse who was shot dead while driving to work in 2020 made a dramatic lunge at his daughter’s alleged killers in a Nashville courtroom before getting escorted from the building.Video footage from the courtroom on Tuesday shows the two men accused of killing the 26-year-old nurse, Devaunte Lewis Hill and James Edward Cowan, being ushered into their seats while handcuffed in a pair of matching orange jumpsuits.Seconds later, the victim’s father, Rick Kaufman, is seen rushing towards the plexiglass partition that separates the accused killers from the rest of the court. He then got...
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Man sentenced to prison after meth, fentanyl, handgun found during traffic stop
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mt. Hope man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges relating to a traffic stop conducted in 2021. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, at approximately 3:30 am on October 2, 2021, a vehicle was pulled over in Fayette County for defective equipment by the Fayetteville Police Department.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant charged with murder after woman killed in suicide attempt
CHICAGO — Shane Jason Woods pleaded guilty earlier this year to scuffling with a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack at the U.S. Capitol and faced federal prison time when his case was set for sentencing in January. He never intended to see that court date,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2