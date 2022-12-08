Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists
Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
Longboat Observer
Jiggs Landing parade brightens community in Bradenton
Tara's Dee and Jack Boenau went all out to participate in the Holiday Boat Parade at Jiggs Landing. East County's 10-year-old Genevieve Bettle, her aunt, Myakka City's Patricia McKeithen, her twin sister Daphne Bettle, and her family's dog Freddie prepare for the parade. Bradenton's Sue and Rick Bouchard watch a...
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee County approves new leadership
This month a new deputy county administrator for Manatee County is stepping into his new role. In the position, Mitchell Teitelbaum will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations. His appointment was approved by the County Commission in November. “This rounds out the redesign of Manatee County Government,” County Administrator Scott...
Longboat Observer
Nature recovers faster than infrastructure at Myakka River State Park
Hurricane Ian's winds, rain and flooding substantially damaged Myakka River State Park's infrastructure, as well as its ecology. As part of the Myakka River watershed, which holds flood waters thus minimizing their impact farther afield, the storm also illustrated the great importance of these popular public lands for safeguarding our communities.
Mysuncoast.com
Palmetto Christmas Golf Cart Parade
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Deer Run Community hosted its first annual Christmas golf cart parade on December 11. Residents took advantage of the cooler temperatures to get into the holiday spirit with festive golf carts and holiday greetings.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
Mysuncoast.com
Applying for FEMA Assistance if your Home is a Boat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you lived on a boat before and during Hurricane Ian and your boat sustained Hurricane damage, FEMA may be able to help. Houseboat residents of 26 counties are encouraged to apply for federal assistance. The designated counties are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County libraries closed Friday
Libraries and Historical Resources facilities in the Sarasota County system are closed Friday, Dec. 9, for a staff development day. Regular hours will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday. Additionally, the Disaster Recovery Center operating inside the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port will be closed. A county spokesperson said...
Longboat Observer
Three of nine Longboat cell poles now on the job
Verizon cell-service users are one third of the way to the full service improvement foreseen when the company first proposed building nine network poles on the north end of the island. Three of the poles are energized and on air, company officials said of the project designed to bolster long-spotty...
Longboat Observer
Golden Age of Friendship: Celebrating 50 Years
Join us for the Golden Age of Friendship – an unforgettable celebration of Senior Friendship Centers’ 50-year legacy and vision for the future. During this once-in-a-lifetime event, we honor YOU and all of our Senior Friendship Centers community – past, present and future. Join us to launch...
Longboat Observer
Parents have more school choice options in Manatee County
Families will have more schools to choose from during the School District of Manatee County’s school choice period for the 2023-2024 school year. In Manatee County, only five elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools are closed to school choice. In the 2022-2023 school year, 12 elementary...
veniceoarsman.com
Letter: We Need A Cleaner Venice High
I want to bring attention to and call to action the rising urgency on campus: trash. I am the Event Coordinator for Venice High’s chapter of Heal The Bay and President of the Garden Club. Both clubs are completely student-run, with ambitions to establish environmental awareness and action in and around our campus. We firmly believe our campus represents a new generation of activists, paving the path for how our future will unfold.
Longboat Observer
Country Bear Christmas sweet at honey in Myakka City
Panther Ridge 9-year-old Ava Grady enjoys checking out the bears at A Country Bear Christmas at Bearadise Ranch in Myakka City. Riverview's Lucas Day, 9, enjoys feeding a goat in the petting zoo at A Country Bear Christmas. The kids who visited A Country Bear Christmas were able to see...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port to open Warm Mineral Springs Park “as expeditiously as possible”
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port held a special meeting to discuss the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
Longboat Observer
2022 honorees celebrated at Corinthian Society Dinner
Dr. Reuben and Tony Holland with Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO David Verinder. Joan and Bob Geyer with board of trustees chair Deb Kabinoff with Scott Taylor. The dinner honored those who donated more than $25,000 to SMHF. The dinner honored those who donated more than $25,000 to SMHF. SMHF president...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Longboat Observer
Artist keeps living in the eye of the storm
It was a day of celebration for Mara Torres González, the culmination of an intense period of her life that resulted in some of her most fulfilling work. And it wound up hitting a little too close to home. Torres González, a Puerto Rico native, celebrated the five-year anniversary...
