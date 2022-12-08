I want to bring attention to and call to action the rising urgency on campus: trash. I am the Event Coordinator for Venice High’s chapter of Heal The Bay and President of the Garden Club. Both clubs are completely student-run, with ambitions to establish environmental awareness and action in and around our campus. We firmly believe our campus represents a new generation of activists, paving the path for how our future will unfold.

VENICE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO