‘Pay the money or we will kill you.’ Former teaching assistant blackmailed ex, feds say
He demanded sex and $30,000 from a former Missouri student, authorities said.
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp
A federal prison inmate was able to obtain a firearm at a prison in Arizona and then pulled it out in a visitation room and pointed it at a visitor’s head.
Feds cite rarely used law to charge 12 with violent scheme to 'monopolize' business at U.S.-Mexico border
The Justice Department invoked a rarely used, 132-year-old law on Tuesday to charge 12 people with running a violent and sometimes deadly scheme to “monopolize” the resale of American cars and other goods in Central America by fixing prices and retaliating against those who refused to be extorted.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty
A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
thesource.com
Bankroll Freddie Accused of Drug Trafficking, Asks Feds to Return Jewelry Taken During Arrest
Last month, Arkansas-born rapper Bankroll Freddie was arrested in a gun and drug indictment in his home state. He later picked up a RICO indictment after being accused of moving hundreds of kilos of cocaine and marijuana. Freddie, whose name is Freddie Glatney III, cares about the jewelry taken during his arrest.
Trafficked nanny was paid $40 a month, forced to live in storage room, CA officials say
Despite promising her a three-month work commitment, the couple kept the live-in nanny for more than two years, holding on to her passport and restricting her from leaving the home, prosecutors said.
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
When Will the Chrisleys Go to Prison and Where Will They Serve Their Sentences?
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of Chrisley Knows Best, are making headlines for a highly undesirable reason following their shocking sentencing for bank and tax fraud. Back in June, the couple was found guilty and has since been holed up in their Nashville, Tenn. home, which is where they were placed under house arrest while waiting to find out their fate.
Serial Killer Former Border Patrol Agent Who Told Investigators He Was ‘Cleaning Up the Streets’ Has Been Convicted of Murdering Four Women
A former Border Patrol agent was convicted of murdering four women in a spate of killings in September 2018. Prosecutors said that defendant Juan David Ortiz, 39, was a serial killer. He hunted down sex workers as a self-professed vigilante and that he confessed to investigators, the state said. “I...
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
NOLA.com
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
An Arizona cult leader accused of taking more than 20 women and girls as wives 'constantly' said he wanted to kiss and touch his underage daughter, FBI says
The man told his underage daughter that "if his feelings were right, he would make her have a child," according to an FBI affidavit.
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying his goal to turn the country...
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to Prison
A tattoo shop owner who conspired to traffic drugs on the dark web is going to prison for over seven years after a federal investigation. Credit: Lisa Maree Williams (Getty Images)
Mexican authorities hunting for 'Ted Bundy'-like serial killer after 3 found dead in Tijuana
Police in Mexico are searching for a man suspected of killing three women in Tijuana that they have compared to the notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Estranged Husband Refusing to Pay Legal Bills
Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal attempt may be in the garbage as her estranged husband Scott Borgerson is reportedly failing to foot the bill for her legal fees. The 46-year-old tech entrepreneur allegedly failed to pay nearly $1 million in attorney bills for the convicted sex offender, despite holding the purse strings to a £20 million trust fund she set aside prior to her arrest. But the delay may force Maxwell to miss a January deadline to appeal her 20-year sentence, as the Colorado firm that defended her amid the trial, Morgan and Foreman, awaits a $900,000 check for their services. “He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money,” said one of Maxwell’s friends to the Daily Mail. “She is in jail... not much she can do from there.” Borgerson, who secretly married the socialite in 2019, refused to attend Maxwell’s court proceedings or visit her in the New York jail while she awaited her sentence for grooming and trafficking young girls to her former lover Jeffrey Epstein.Read it at The Daily Mail
