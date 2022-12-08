ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps

A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
CLEVELAND, OH
NOLA.com

Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
METAIRIE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Estranged Husband Refusing to Pay Legal Bills

Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal attempt may be in the garbage as her estranged husband Scott Borgerson is reportedly failing to foot the bill for her legal fees. The 46-year-old tech entrepreneur allegedly failed to pay nearly $1 million in attorney bills for the convicted sex offender, despite holding the purse strings to a £20 million trust fund she set aside prior to her arrest. But the delay may force Maxwell to miss a January deadline to appeal her 20-year sentence, as the Colorado firm that defended her amid the trial, Morgan and Foreman, awaits a $900,000 check for their services. “He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money,” said one of Maxwell’s friends to the Daily Mail. “She is in jail... not much she can do from there.” Borgerson, who secretly married the socialite in 2019, refused to attend Maxwell’s court proceedings or visit her in the New York jail while she awaited her sentence for grooming and trafficking young girls to her former lover Jeffrey Epstein.Read it at The Daily Mail
COLORADO STATE

