Lewisville, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Evo Gym bringing private training facility to Plano

Evo Gym will feature a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Evo Gym is set to open in Plano on Jan. 2, according to co-owner Nick Valenta. The gym, located at 6506 Midway Road, will have a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. Evo will be open for fitness trainers to pay a flat rate with no extra cost to their clients. A phone number for the new gym is not yet available.
PLANO, TX
Sunglass Hut offering designer glasses at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

Sunglass Hut opened at Tanger Outlets on Dec. 9 in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Tanger Outlet) Sunglass Hut opened Dec. 9 at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1043, Fort Worth. Sunglass Hut is in a 1,402-square-foot location and the renovations of the space cost $140,000, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Sunglass Hut sells designer sunglasses, offering brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Versace and Prada. 682-316-6851. www.tangeroutlet.com/fortworth/store/sunglass-hut-outlet-stores/1043.
FORT WORTH, TX
Medical City Frisco opens $91M patient tower

Medical City Frisco's new patient tower will begin accepting patients Dec. 13. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco’s new patient tower, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd., is readying to accept patients after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Dec. 9. The $91 million project features 118,500 square feet of space,...
FRISCO, TX
ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano

ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
PLANO, TX
Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth

As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
FRISCO, TX
Developers break ground on 87-unit mixed-income development Kiva East in Dallas

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kiva East development. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) As people continue to move to Dallas, the city and developers are looking to create more places to live, while helping long-time residents continue to call their neighborhoods home. And they’re hoping a new project in East Dallas will do just that.
DALLAS, TX
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD seeking community input in search for next superintendent

The superintendent search survey will give the community’s feedback to the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees as it searches for the district’s next leader. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Community members can give their input in the search for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s next superintendent. The superintendent search survey will give...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Heyday Skincare to bring personalized facials, services to Southlake Town Square

Heyday Skincare will offer personalized facials with different enhancement services, such as microdermabrasion, light therapy and Gua Sha. (Courtesy Pexels/Gustavo Fring) Heyday Skincare will open early next year at 116 State St., Ste. 150, in Southlake Town Square. The shop will offer personalized facials with a variety of different enhancement services, such as microdermabrasion, light therapy and Gua Sha. Heyday also sells skin care products, ranging from toners to sunscreens to exfoliants and more. An official opening date has not yet been announced, but the business is expected to open in January, according to its website. A phone number is not yet available. www.heydayskincare.com/pages/southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Dallas, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

