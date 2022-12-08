Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Keller City Council pauses new pickleball courts due to parking, location
Pickleball players use composite or wooden paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Keller City Council denied the construction of four lighted pickleball courts at Bear Creek Park during its regular meeting Dec. 6. But that does not mean the project is dead, only delayed a bit.
Southlake council approves contract to add synthetic turf at Bicentennial Park
A concrete pad was poured, and turf installation is next for Bicentennial Park in Southlake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Bicentennial Park will soon have synthetic turf after the council approved a contract with Geo Surfaces Inc. for $125,300, part of a contract to not exceed $130,000, during the Nov. 15 meeting.
Flower Mound Town Council approves employee health insurance renewal
Flower Mound Town Council approved to renew the town's insurance plan during a Dec. 5 meeting. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Flower Mound Town Council approved the renewal of the town’s insurance coverage during its Dec. 5 meeting. The council approved a contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield...
Dutch Bros Coffee offers drink options in Flower Mound
Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee opened in Flower Mound on Dec. 9. The coffee shop is located at 1501 Justin Road, Flower Mound. Dutch Bros offers a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, teas, lemonades, and energy drinks. It also has a locations in Lantana.
Evo Gym bringing private training facility to Plano
Evo Gym will feature a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Evo Gym is set to open in Plano on Jan. 2, according to co-owner Nick Valenta. The gym, located at 6506 Midway Road, will have a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. Evo will be open for fitness trainers to pay a flat rate with no extra cost to their clients. A phone number for the new gym is not yet available.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit extends discount GoPass program again
The Discount GoPass Tap Card gives riders who qualify 50% off the regular price of a DART pass. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Dallas Area Rapid Transit will continue to provide a 50% discount on passes for qualified riders through 2024, according to a news release from the transit company. DART’s...
Sunglass Hut offering designer glasses at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
Sunglass Hut opened at Tanger Outlets on Dec. 9 in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Tanger Outlet) Sunglass Hut opened Dec. 9 at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1043, Fort Worth. Sunglass Hut is in a 1,402-square-foot location and the renovations of the space cost $140,000, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Sunglass Hut sells designer sunglasses, offering brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Versace and Prada. 682-316-6851. www.tangeroutlet.com/fortworth/store/sunglass-hut-outlet-stores/1043.
Medical City Frisco opens $91M patient tower
Medical City Frisco's new patient tower will begin accepting patients Dec. 13. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco’s new patient tower, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd., is readying to accept patients after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Dec. 9. The $91 million project features 118,500 square feet of space,...
ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano
ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
McKinney City Council approves citywide wayfinding plan
The McKinney City Council approved a citywide wayfinding sign master plan at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney’s new Wayfinding Master Plan has been approved, and the first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2023. The McKinney City Council approved the master plan...
Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth
As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
Grapevine approves $14.5M in debt for city streets, parks
Grapevine City Council unanimously approved issuing the certificates of obligation in its Dec. 6 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine will spend about $14.5 million on streets, city vehicles and parks. During a Dec. 6 meeting, Grapevine City Council unanimously approved issuing $14.5 million in certificates of obligation. The $14.5 million...
Plano City Council discusses potential changes to public comment portion of meetings
Plano City Council discussed moving comments of public interest to a separate meeting during its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy city of Plano) Plano City Council discussed several potential changes to the “comments of public interest” portion of its meetings Dec. 6. No action was taken, but a proposal...
McKinney City Council considers strategies to mitigate east side housing costs
McKinney's Neighborhood Preservation Study addresses the impacts of new development on five east side neighborhoods. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is considering solutions to protect east side residents from rising housing costs. The council received an update on the Neighborhood Preservation Study initiative at its Dec. 6 meeting....
Developers break ground on 87-unit mixed-income development Kiva East in Dallas
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kiva East development. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) As people continue to move to Dallas, the city and developers are looking to create more places to live, while helping long-time residents continue to call their neighborhoods home. And they’re hoping a new project in East Dallas will do just that.
Alley conversion project providing major revitalization within Dallas
This alley between Gaston Avenue and Junius Street runs from North Beacon Street to Parkmont Street. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas officials have spent the last year working to clean up and rebuild a variety of alleyways throughout the city. The entire alley project, which includes cleaning and clearing 1,365 alleys...
Tanger Outlets solar panel installation nears completion in Fort Worth
The construction of a parking area with solar panels on top at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth should be completed by the end of the year. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint and ease utility bills, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is nearing completion of its solar panel installation project.
Snooty Pig Cafe announces closure of its Keller location
The Snooty Pig Cafe recently announced its closure. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) After more than 20 years serving up breakfast and lunch items, the Snooty Pig Cafe announced on Facebook that it permanently closed Dec. 5. The restaurant was located at 1540 Keller Parkway, Ste 130, Keller. According to the restaurant’s...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD seeking community input in search for next superintendent
The superintendent search survey will give the community’s feedback to the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees as it searches for the district’s next leader. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Community members can give their input in the search for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s next superintendent. The superintendent search survey will give...
Heyday Skincare to bring personalized facials, services to Southlake Town Square
Heyday Skincare will offer personalized facials with different enhancement services, such as microdermabrasion, light therapy and Gua Sha. (Courtesy Pexels/Gustavo Fring) Heyday Skincare will open early next year at 116 State St., Ste. 150, in Southlake Town Square. The shop will offer personalized facials with a variety of different enhancement services, such as microdermabrasion, light therapy and Gua Sha. Heyday also sells skin care products, ranging from toners to sunscreens to exfoliants and more. An official opening date has not yet been announced, but the business is expected to open in January, according to its website. A phone number is not yet available. www.heydayskincare.com/pages/southlake.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0