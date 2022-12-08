Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Humanities Nebraska presentation tells history of women's right to vote
Sometimes one vote really can make a difference. That was the case with Harry T. Burn and the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. The Hastings Museum played host Sunday afternoon to a Nebraska Humanities program about the 19th Amendment and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska family gives back by donating land to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
As Kody Wohlers walked the hill with Scott and Sandra Wendel, he pointed out a compass plant, a wild rose and little bluestem. The vegetation was flourishing on the rich wind-swept land Scott Wendel used to ride every day on horseback as a boy. He once helped care for the 1,000 head of cattle on the family farm in Woodbury County, south of Sioux City, Iowa.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan drops from 29th to 31st in economic report
(The Center Square) – A new report comparing the the state's economic conditions shows that other states in the nation are outpacing Michigan. A Business Leaders for Michigan report says the state’s economic competitiveness fell from 29th to 31st nationwide. The ranking measures gross domestic product per capita, median household income, business climate perception, education, labor force participation, net migration, poverty, and business creation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNL ending most of its COVID services as demand drops
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will end its free on-campus COVID-19 testing and no longer offer housing for students needing to isolate at the end of the semester, the university announced Monday. The task force responsible for managing UNL's pandemic response will also stop meeting, and UNL will stop updating its...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNL begins demolition of Piper Hall; area will become new green space
Piper Hall, which opened as a women’s residence hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, will start coming down this week. Preparations to demolish the south wing of the Neihardt Complex began this summer, with the project expected to continue through January. Brooke Hay, assistant vice president of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cass County has season's first flu death in area
OMAHA -- Sarpy/Cass Health Department officials on Friday reported that jurisdiction’s first influenza-related death of the season. The person who died was a Cass County man over age 65. “This is a sad reminder that flu can cause serious illness,” Sarah Schram, Sarpy/Cass health director, said in a statement....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri News Headlines Monday, December 12th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Republican Missouri State Representative Michael Davis of Belton, Cass County, is drafting legislation during the upcoming Missouri Legislative Session to formally rebuke outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt for his alleged failure to vote with conservative principles. Davis says that Blunt has betrayed Missourians by legislating opposite to the conservative platform, alleging that Blunt violated the 2nd Amendment and religious liberty. Davis calls out Blunt’s votes on recent pieces of legislation including the Safer Communities Act, Respect for Marriage Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
KPVI Newschannel 6
AltEn group explores bringing thermal treatment units for on-site cleanup at Mead plant site
More than a year has passed since a coalition of seed companies submitted a plan for cleaning up pesticide-laden solid and liquid waste products at AltEn, a now-closed ethanol plant near Mead. Submitted to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy on Nov. 1, 2021, the 111-page document detailed the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Severe weather possible on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Louisiana is in the Enhanced area. Most of the rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur. The storm system responsible for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana beats November state revenue target as new forecast looms
Hoosier lawmakers heading into the quarterly State Budget Committee meeting Thursday should be in an upbeat mood as Indiana tax revenue once again exceeded expectations in November. But those smiles might quickly turn to frowns if the outlook for the next 30 months includes revenue reductions tied to a potential...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hinson to lead state retailers' association
COLUMBIA – Krista Hinson is the executive director of the South Carolina Retail Association. The South Carolina Retail Association board of directors selected Hinson to lead the statewide trade association representing South Carolina retailers. “Krista brings the perfect combination of association and government relations experience to this position. We...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky unemployment fund improving, according to state chamber
(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s unemployment trust fund appears to be improving, according to a research analyst from the state’s leading business organization. Federal data shows the fund has $758.9 million in its account. However, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said the state “likely still has a way to go” to hit the federal government’s minimum standards for solvency.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Farm Bureau celebrates 85 years at convention
MACON — Some 1,416 Georgia farmers and agribusiness leaders from across the state met on Jekyll Island last week for the 85th annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention. The three-day event included a trade show, awards presentations, and educational sessions that briefed farmers on policy and production issues affecting Georgia’s major commodities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $344,753
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $344,753 to 21 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting. Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, and educational programming. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Longtime Iowa caucus advocate: Vote to oust state ‘brutal’
Scott Brennan has advocated to keep Iowa’s caucuses first in the nation for a decade. The efforts came even though — as Brennan puts it — former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez’ “hatred for caucuses was without bounds.”. But after the 2020 Iowa Democratic...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Driskell and Sommers To Take Part In Legislative Webinar With AARP Wyoming
AARP Wyoming members are invited to a Legislative preview webinar with State Senate President Ogden Driskell and State Speaker of the House of Representatives Albert Sommers at 2 p.m. on December 13. The webinar is free and you can join the event by registering here. “With so much change coming...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crouch enters Indiana governor’s race; Braun makes candidacy official
(The Center Square) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch entered the 2024 race for governor with a Twitter announcement, which was followed by an announcement from Sen. Mike Braun at an Indianapolis event, formalizing a prior acknowledgment by staff that he would seek the office. Crouch and Braun, both...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New support claimed for ending Nebraska Legislature's secret leadership votes
Proponents of an effort to end secret ballot voting in the Nebraska Legislature say they have enough votes to pass a rule change in the upcoming session. But even if they do, there’s no guarantee that the effort will succeed under the current structure of the Legislature. Secret ballots...
Comments / 0