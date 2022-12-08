Read full article on original website
Joseph F. Seliga
Joseph F. Seliga, age 86, of Robbinsville, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Born June 6, 1936, in Scranton, Pa., Joe spent the majority of his life in Robbinsville, N.J., with his wife and family. Preceded by his son, Joseph E. Seliga, Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Seliga; his brother, Roger Seliga; his son, James Seliga and his wife, Kelly; his daughter-in-law, Michele Seliga; his grandchildren, Shelby; Morgan and her husband, Kyle Hartman; and James and Kyle Seliga; and his great-granddaughter, Sophia.
Governor's office to hold public hearing about Ida rebuilding funding
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's office will hold a hearing in Montgomery County on Wednesday about funding to help people rebuild after Hurricane Ida. The hearing will take place at the Montgomery Township community center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. Officials say the federal government has...
Other business from Scranton City Council's Dec. 13, 2022 meeting:
Adopted narrowly an ordinance setting property tax millage for 2023. The ordinance originally reflected the 3% property tax hike Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s administration proposed, but council amended it Tuesday to reflect the 2% hike approved in the final, amended 2023 spending plan. Council amended and adopted the budget in late November, shrinking the tax hike to 2%, eliminating a number of proposed new positions and curtailing management-level raises the administration sought. Councilmen Mark McAndrew and Tom Schuster, who wanted to see a larger reduction in expenditures through additional cuts, voted against adopting the budget Nov. 29. They voted no Tuesday on the millage ordinance, which passed with members Jessica Rothchild, Bill King and Gerald Smurl in favor.
Acting manager Swetz calls for kinder, gentler county moving forward
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County acting Manager Brian Swetz called for better treatment for county workers and residents at his first manager’s forum on Tuesday. Speaking near a lighted and decorated holiday tree in the rotunda of the county courthouse, Swetz said “the message this year is change.”
Report: Reliability, low fares, short trips key to transit in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia
(The Center Square) – As transit agencies across the country struggle to recover from pandemic-induced ridership loss, getting back to the basics of reliability might matter most. A new report from Moovit, a trip-planning app, analyzed user data in 2022 in 10 major American cities. Transit riders complained of...
Scranton School Board passes budget with tax hike; will not hold hearing to close Adams
SCRANTON — The Scranton School Board will move forward with potentially closing William Prescott or Charles Sumner elementary schools. On a night that also included the passage of the 2023 budget that raises property taxes 3.4% and converts to the payroll tax, directors decided to schedule a public hearing for the two buildings. The hearing — a necessary but preliminary step before a closure — is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 4.
Breakdown shows city OT over budget, reimbursements will reduce cost
SCRANTON — A report shows 2022 city overtime expenses through late November exceed the budget by almost $388,000, but doesn’t reflect reimbursements that will lower the cost. City Controller John Murray’s one-page overtime breakdown, based on payroll records and attached to city council’s Tuesday agenda, shows Scranton budgeted...
Berks commissioners name Kevin Barnhardt as COO
READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said he is ready to hit the ground running as the county's new chief operations officer. He brings 15 years of commissioner experience, on top of municipal and private sector experience. He will be replacing Ron Seaman, who is retiring. "I...
Jim Thorpe councilmember concerned over roommate zoning ordinance
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Jim Thorpe councilmember is raising concerns about a proposed law in her borough. Jessica Crowley said the change to the borough's zoning ordinance would prevent people from living with roommates, and could lead to discrimination. Crowley and the other councilmembers reviewed the proposed changes to Jim Thorpe's zoning ordinance in their meeting last month.
Leo Gary Martin
Leo Gary Martin, 69, of Minersville, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Born Sept. 13, 1953, in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Leo “Ducky” Martin and the late Mary (nee Holohan) Martin. He was a 1971 graduate of Minersville High School. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam Conflict from 1971 to 1975, having attained the rank of petty officer second class, while serving with naval aviation units.
County report of election board member Fusaro's actions differs from her account
A report compiled by the Luzerne County law office regarding the actions of county election board member Alyssa Fusaro the day after the chaotic Nov. 8 general election differs from the account Fusaro gave in a report sent to county officials last month. The law office report includes witness statements...
Election board member Fusaro publicly denies allegations in county report
WILKES-BARRE — At Tuesday’s meeting of Luzerne County Council, county Board of Elections member Alyssa Fusaro forcefully denied allegations of misconduct lodged against her in a report compiled by the county office of law. The report concerns Fusaro’s interaction with election bureau employees and temporary workers at the...
