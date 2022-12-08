Adopted narrowly an ordinance setting property tax millage for 2023. The ordinance originally reflected the 3% property tax hike Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s administration proposed, but council amended it Tuesday to reflect the 2% hike approved in the final, amended 2023 spending plan. Council amended and adopted the budget in late November, shrinking the tax hike to 2%, eliminating a number of proposed new positions and curtailing management-level raises the administration sought. Councilmen Mark McAndrew and Tom Schuster, who wanted to see a larger reduction in expenditures through additional cuts, voted against adopting the budget Nov. 29. They voted no Tuesday on the millage ordinance, which passed with members Jessica Rothchild, Bill King and Gerald Smurl in favor.

