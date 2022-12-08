HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team competed in the second day of the Dartmouth December Invite on Saturday at the Leverone Field House. Julia Reglewski won the weight throw with a personal best of 15.73m. Olivia O'Connor finished right behind in second with a throw of 15.70m. Tennison Brady-Steen (14.78m), Corinne Ahern (14.73m) and Zoe Chafouleas (13.79m) all threw personal bests.

