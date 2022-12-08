Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Hockey Falls to Merrimack at Home, 4-3
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team dropped a 4-3 decision to the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday afternoon. The Big Green received goals from three different players but dropped the finale of a home-and-home series at Thompson Arena. Georgia Kraus, Laura Fuoco and Jenna Donohue each found the...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Shines in Home Meet on Saturday
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team competed in the second day of the Dartmouth December Invite on Saturday at the Leverone Field House. Julia Reglewski won the weight throw with a personal best of 15.73m. Olivia O'Connor finished right behind in second with a throw of 15.70m. Tennison Brady-Steen (14.78m), Corinne Ahern (14.73m) and Zoe Chafouleas (13.79m) all threw personal bests.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Powered by Page in Road Win Over Monmouth
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Victoria Page scored a career-high 25 points as the Dartmouth women's basketball team picked up its first road win of the season, 71-56, over Monmouth on Saturday afternoon at the OceanFirst Bank Center. The Big Green are now 2-7 on the season, while the...
dartmouthsports.com
Fasanelli Wins Pentathlon on Friday
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team opened the Dartmouth December Invite with the pentathlon on Friday at Leverone Field House. Gabriela Fasanelli took first with 3338 total points, a new personal record, to earn 10 points for the Big Green. Mia Balestra finished with 2633 total points to claim fifth.
dartmouthsports.com
Comeback Against #14 UMass Lowell Falls Short for Men’s Hockey
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to #14 UMass Lowell, 3-2, in non-conference action on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. Dartmouth moves to 1-9-1 while UMass Lowell is now 10-6-1 on the season. John Fusco and Luke Haymes scored for the Big Green. Fusco also chipped...
Comments / 0