Marengo, IA

Multiple people injured in explosion at Iowa factory

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Iowa .

Authorities say that the explosion took place on Thursday morning at a facility in Marengo, Iowa, where a company called C6 Zero converts used asphalt roofing shingles into biodiesel and other products.

Dark black clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from the facility with first responders calling for helicopters to come to the scene, stated KCRG.

Iowa State Patrol told KCCI that there were 30 people in the plant who had all been accounted for and that there were no confirmed fatalities.

Officials in the city say that people evacuated from homes surrounding the facility should go to the Iowa County Transportation Building and they are urging people to stay indoors to avoid the smoke.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics told KCCI that it is treating between 10 and 15 patients, most of whom are being treated for burns and trauma. The hospital says that the majority of the patients’ conditions range from minor to moderate.

“University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has received multiple patients following today’s explosion in Marengo and anticipate others may be in route. At this time, we’re evaluating the severity of injuries and are working to ensure all patients receive the care they require,” it said in a statement.

Marengo is in Iowa County and is around 90 minutes east of the Iowa capital Des Moines.

Eyewitness Adam Papesh told KWWL that he had been working nearby when the explosion took place.

“I work next door. The Sheriff’s evacuated our facility. It destroyed the whole east end of the building,” he told the station .

The City of Marengo said that water in the city may have a brown colour to it because of the excess water usage by firefighters.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

