Read full article on original website
Related
How To Drain an RV Water Heater
Leaving water in your RV water heater long-term can damage the unit. It can also be dangerous to your health, because stagnant water can develop harmful bacteria and foul odors. If your tank will be sitting for more than two weeks, it’s best to completely drain it until it’s time...
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
7 ways I’ve kept warm without turning the heat on
I’m trying to save money on my energy bill by resisting the heating. Here’s how I’ve gotten by so far.
Woman shares simple hack to heat up your room without turning the heating on
With energy bills and the cost of living soaring this winter, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money where we can. When it comes to energy bills, simple tricks and tips to minimise how much energy we're using can make a big difference to the bills.
CNET
Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
10 Hacks to Save Money on Your Heating Bill
It is now that time of year when all Minnesotans will have our heaters on till honestly April. But as you all know; the cost of heating is increasing this winter in Minnesota! We all want to stay warm during this winter (it’s predicted to be a cold one too), so here are some things you can do to save money on your heating bill, but still feel nice and cozy at home.
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Close Off Vents to Save Money in the Winter
With winter coming, many folks are thinking about energy costs. Most residential heating fuels are more expensive than ever before, and that’s one reason it makes sense to lower your monthly heating bill as much as reasonably possible. There are lots of ideas floating around on how to do this, and one of the most popular is closing heating vents in unused rooms.
NHTSA: Some Continental Tires Recalled
Continental Tire the Americas, LLC (Continental Tire) is recalling certain 4×4 Contact, size 255/55R19 111V XL, PureContact LS, size 215/60R16 95V, and TerrainContact H/T, size 255/55R20 107H tires. The tires may have been overcured during manufacturing. Overcured tires may develop a break in the sidewall, resulting in sudden air...
When the power goes out, many turn to on their portable generator. But are you using it properly?
Home generators may be an essential or a convenience, but either way, following these safety guidelines for use is vital!
retrofitmagazine.com
Independent Lab Testing Confirms Antibacterial Properties of Lorin Industries’ Anodized Aluminum
Lorin Industries Inc.’s Anodized Aluminum products feature antimicrobial properties. For those of you who want surface protection and minimal bacteria collection on surfaces, consider the benefits of Lorin Anodized Aluminum. In addition to all of the other benefits of anodized aluminum, Lorin’s proprietary anodizing process delivers antimicrobial properties backed by independent lab testing.
Full list of vampire appliances adding $165 to your energy bills – eight tips to cut costs
WHILE winter marks the onset of the holiday season, it also creates a financial headache for millions of Americans: higher than usual electric bills. American consumers are expected to pay up to 28 percent more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to rising fuel costs and colder weather, according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration projection from October.
CNET
Want to Save on Heat? Try This Simple Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
constructiontechnology.media
Cat announces new 350 excavator
Caterpillar has launched a new 48 tonne excavator, the Cat 350, promising lower costs and enhanced sustainability. The equipment manufacturing giant said the new machine is in line with its commitment to reducing greenhouse gases, with the potential to reduce fuel consumption by up to 13%. The 350 has a...
globalspec.com
New highly conformable and high heat conducting gel pads
Fujipoly recently released the SARCON GR100A series, its newest high-performance, thermal gap filler pad. The highly conformable, gel-like sheets exhibit a thermal resistance as low as 0.05 K-in2/W at 72.5 PSI with a thermal conductivity of 10 W/m°K. SARCON GR100A is available in five thicknesses (0.3 mm, 0.5 mm,...
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Improve the Efficiency of Your HVAC
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Having a well-functioning heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system is crucial to maintaining a healthy and pleasant environment in your home. In exchange, you need to maintain your system in tip-top shape so that it can function at its best at all times. If your...
4 Reasons You Want to Strongly Consider an Electric Heater for an RV
When taking your RV out this winter it is important to stay warm. Here is why you should consider an electric heater for an RV. The post 4 Reasons You Want to Strongly Consider an Electric Heater for an RV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
homedit.com
What Is OSB and Why You Should Use It
OSB, a form of lumber, is a popular option for roof sheathing, subflooring, and more. Whether you want to have a new home constructed, your current home remodeled, or you need repairs performed on your property, OSB is an excellent choice. What is OSB?. OSB is a widely used, engineered...
How To Replace a Range Hood Filter
Keep your kitchen clean and grease free by replacing your range hood filter every six months. Here's how. Range hoods save us from smoke-filled kitchens and wailing smoke alarms. But range hoods are only as good as their filters. If it's been more than six months since you've replaced yours, it's time to swap them out, or at least investigate what your manufacturer recommends.
earth.com
Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
Comments / 1