Mark A. Riggs, 62, of Johnstown, died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home with his wife nearby, after a long, courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on November 8, 1960, in Zanesville, to Joseph Riggs Sr and the late Linda (Bowen) Huffman Riggs. Mark worked in law enforcement for 19 years, serving both the communities of Bremen and Crooksville, as well as serving as a long time EMT. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved golfing, fishing, and feeding the wild raccoons on his back deck that he had befriended. Mark was an artist that loved painting landscapes and enjoyed anything to do with woodworking. He was a history buff, especially that of the Civil War. Mark honorably served in the United States Army National Guard from 1978 – 1983, protecting our freedom. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcella Rupp Riggs of the home; son, Derek (Brittany) Riggs of East Fultonham; daughter, Heather (Chris) Mohler of Crooksville; stepson, Travis (Soozie) Rupp of Chesapeake, VA. and Spencer Rupp of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; father, Joseph (Shelley) Riggs Sr of Nashport; brother, Joey (Becky) Riggs of Illinois; sisters, Jill Williams of New Lexington, Lori (Mike) Halsey of Crooksville, Kelly (Tim) Kennedy of Crooksville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville from 5pm to 7pm and Thursday, December 15, from 11am – 1pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1pm with Rev. Madella Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery in McLuney. You may visit www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register book.

JOHNSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO