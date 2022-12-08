Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Emerson L. Founds
Emerson Founds, 94, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Oaks at Northpointe. Emerson was born March 25, 1928 to the late Joie and Elsie (Barton) Founds, in Akron, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Emerson is also preceded in death by his son, Donald Founds; granddaughter, Melissa Founds; and siblings, Lillian (Gene) Shaw, Weldon (Rosemary) Founds, Leah (Bill) McCurdy, Virgil Founds and Garrett Founds.
WHIZ
Myron Wentworth
Myron H. Wentworth, 90 of Philo, died 8:00 AM, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. He was born Sunday, September 18, 1932, Philo, the son of Herbert D. Wentworth and Mabel Mae (Smith) Wentworth. Myron worked for Industrial Create in South Zanesville for many years. He enjoyed...
WHIZ
Starley Jane Kinnan
Starley Jane Kinnan, 82, of South Zanesville, passed peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday December 10, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1940 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Elmer Ray and Mary E. Helriggle. She worked as Essex Wire for a short time before being a stay at home mom. Starley loved to sew for everyone which was her passion. She also enjoyed crafts, baking cakes. Starley and her husband Elden loved to go bowling, camping, and traveling together as these were their greatest memories. She is survived by two sons Charles (Becky) Kinnan and Elden Andy (Renae) Kinnan. Grandchildren Malonna (Phil) Sayers and Marissa (Dane) Cerovski. Great-grandchildren Isabelle Ann Cerovski and Hutton Michael Cerovski. Niece Lisa Cronin. Brother John (Roger Paisley) Fortner. Sister Connie Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Elden Kinnan, whom she married on August 24, 1960. Two sisters Sam Hawk and Mary Jo Hatfield. Brother-in-laws Marion Junior Hatfield and Bob Allen. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to caregivers Lisa Cronin, Amy Francione, Jessica Henderson, Lynn Worden, and all the staff at the Morrison House. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday December 13, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday December 14, 2022 with Rev, Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.
WHIZ
Fred “Lefty” Wagner
Fred “Lefty” Eugene Wagner, 93, of Zanesville passed at 4:04 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House after a brief illness. He was born on Friday, April 12, 1929 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Frederick Harold Wagner and Mabel Gardner Wagner.
WHIZ
Mark A. Riggs
Mark A. Riggs, 62, of Johnstown, died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home with his wife nearby, after a long, courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on November 8, 1960, in Zanesville, to Joseph Riggs Sr and the late Linda (Bowen) Huffman Riggs. Mark worked in law enforcement for 19 years, serving both the communities of Bremen and Crooksville, as well as serving as a long time EMT. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved golfing, fishing, and feeding the wild raccoons on his back deck that he had befriended. Mark was an artist that loved painting landscapes and enjoyed anything to do with woodworking. He was a history buff, especially that of the Civil War. Mark honorably served in the United States Army National Guard from 1978 – 1983, protecting our freedom. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcella Rupp Riggs of the home; son, Derek (Brittany) Riggs of East Fultonham; daughter, Heather (Chris) Mohler of Crooksville; stepson, Travis (Soozie) Rupp of Chesapeake, VA. and Spencer Rupp of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; father, Joseph (Shelley) Riggs Sr of Nashport; brother, Joey (Becky) Riggs of Illinois; sisters, Jill Williams of New Lexington, Lori (Mike) Halsey of Crooksville, Kelly (Tim) Kennedy of Crooksville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville from 5pm to 7pm and Thursday, December 15, from 11am – 1pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1pm with Rev. Madella Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery in McLuney. You may visit www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register book.
WHIZ
Freda Irene Hart
Freda Irene Hart, 81, of Zanesville passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born October 15, 1941, in Zanesville a daughter of the late Otty and Addie Barton Mayle (Addie passed away when Freda was a child) and Stepmother Ethel Mayle. Freda was a homemaker and...
WHIZ
Harvey Kaufman
Harvey M. Kaufman, 87, died peacefully on Friday December 10th 2022 in Zanesville, Ohio of natural causes. He was born on February 16th 1935 in Washington, PA the son of Nathan M. and Freida Abel Kaufman. Deceased are two brothers, Marvin and Sidney Kaufman; and a nephew, Nathan Kaufman. Harvey...
WHIZ
Ruth Sharrer
Ruth Sharrer passed away peacefully at the Helen Purcell Home Friday December 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born September 1941 in Marietta Ohio to the late George H. and Hilda Stauch Walters. She was a graduate of Marietta High School and Marietta College. She held a Master’s degree in Education.
WHIZ
The Diamonds Performing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve got all your holiday shopping done and are looking for some festive fun this weekend, head down to Secrest Auditorium and see The Diamonds in concert!. For the first time ever, the classic Canadian-based rock and roll group, known for their music on...
WHIZ
Cameron C. Blackford
Cameron Carson Blackford, 34 of West Lafayette and formerly of Chandlersville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Coshocton County Memorial Hospital due to an aortic aneurism. Cameron was born on December 2, 1988. Cameron lived and worked at GentleBrook Lafayette Meadows. He...
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
WHIZ
Santa Makes a Visit to Trinity United Presbyterian Church
ZANESVILLE,OH- Santa Claus made an early visit to Zanesville. Trinity United Presbyterian Church hosted their very first Drive by Santa everybody was invited to meet Santa while being able to stay in their cars. Mr. Claus handed out a candy cane to each child and asked them what they wanted for Christmas this year.
WHIZ
Sharon Avenue Closure
An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
WHIZ
Annual Lemmon Family Christmas Light Show Returns
ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Lemmon Family Christmas Light Show has returned and is making spirits bright. Two teen brothers have been working since September for their 6th annual Christmas light show. 6 years ago, 18 year old Austin Lemmon was inspired from watching other light displays and wanted to create his own. So, with the help of his older brother Brandon, he did just that. Every year the Lemmon light show continues to evolve making all merry and bright.
WHIZ
Annual Dickens Marathon Reading in Downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, oh – Christmas is coming to town, especially in downtown Cambridge. The small town of Cambridge was full of Christmas spirit. Friends of the Library partnered up with The Dickens Victorian Village today and had their annual Dickens Marathon Reading on December 10th, from 10am to 4pm. Volunteers would sit inside the Carol Goff Real Estate window display in Downtown Cambridge and took turns reading Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”
WHIZ
STEAM Library at Dresden Library Branch
DRESDEN, OH- Their is an increasing importance when it comes to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics for children to have a better understanding of the world around them. To expand kids knowledge and to give them a hands on approach to STEAM subjects the Muskingum County Library System’s Dresden...
WHIZ
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
WHIZ
One Killed, One Injured in Perry Co. Accident
A fatal accident took place in Perry County Friday afternoon. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said that 19-year-old Victoria Carpenter, of New Lexington, was traveling north on Township Road 128 in Perry County when she lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning.
Comments / 0