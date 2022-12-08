ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Consider a Move to Israel: ‘It’s Important for Our Kids’

By Kayla Aldecoa
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Time for a change? 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik and husband Alexei Brovarnik are considering moving their family to Israel, but Loren’s parents, Bryan and Marlene Goldstone, might be standing in their way.

“Alex and I agree that it’s important for our kids to experience where [he] is from to understand the culture,” Loren, 34, said during a joint confessional in a preview clip from the upcoming season of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. “But it’s a complete change, it’s not moving to a different state where you still understand American culture. You’re moving around the world to a completely different culture.”

During a family dinner, the couple broached the idea with Loren’s family who were less than thrilled by the prospect.

“We’re thinking about going to Israel,” Alexei, 34, began in the teaser which was first shared by People. “Not for the trip, for living there for a little bit. Overall, what do you think for the kids to grow in Israel for about five, six years?” he asked his in-laws.

Bryan and Marlene did not mask their distaste as Loren’s mom immediately said, “I think it’s awful, because I’m not going to be part of it.”

In a subsequent confessional Loren’s father questioned, “What man would ask his wife and children to do this?” before adding that this was “one of the reasons” he didn’t want his daughter marrying an Israeli man.

“Israelis always seem to go back,” Bryan said.

Loren and Alexei were first introduced to TLC viewers during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé and later landed their own spinoff series after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The pair met during Loren’s birthright trip to Alexei’s native country, and two years later they tied the knot in September 2015. They celebrated with a second ceremony the following year in Israel.

The happy couple went on to welcome their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. In August 2021, the pair’s second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik, joined the family. Baby No. 3, daughter Ariel Raya Brovarnik, was born in September 2022.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, the couple exclusively revealed to In Touch that they were done having children.

“This is the last one. We’re done. I’m done,” Loren said in June.

While the reality TV couple’s family is complete, they still have their hands full with three children under three years old. Though they are not on board for an international move, Loren’s parents feel that she and Alexei should move “closer” to their house as “it’s easier for [them] to babysit.”

Comments / 12

DeeDee
3d ago

Loren suffers from severe postpartum depression so not having anymore children is probably wise. They have talked about moving away from Florida for awhile and while her parents think it’s Alexi that’s pushing the move it’s not, Loren really wants to move.

Reply(1)
12
Linda McWilliams
3d ago

A different culture and way of life is always good for children no matter where. Learning a different language is also good . There are many places in the world that are great to live . And for them getting out of FL now as antisemitism has been going on is excellent. FL has become a one party fascist dictatorship . All the best in the future to this family

Reply(2)
8
Victoria
2d ago

I adore this couple and their family from what I've seen on TV of course .. ❤️ may God bless you all with whatever you all choose to do with your lives and your family

Reply
6
