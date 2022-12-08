Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena. BOGEY APPEAL – When it became clear Utah was open for business, trading first Rudy Gobert and then Donovan Mitchell, it was widely assumed other veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley were available. Though the Lakers were heavily linked to Bogdanovic, along with other contenders like the Suns, the Pistons won the bidding for Bogdanovic, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz in September and then signing Bogdanovic to an extension through the 2024-25 season a month later. But he’s still eligible to be traded and there remains a belief the Lakers will approach the Pistons again and until the February trade deadline. He gave them every reason to be interested – 25 of them in the third quarter alone. Bogdanovic’s 25-point quarter – one off the franchise record of 26 shared by Will Bynum and Reggie Jackson – came when he hit 7 of 9 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers, plus a perfect 6 of 6 free throws that came when he was twice fouled while shooting a 3-point shot. Bogdanovic also picked up two assists in the quarter. His 38 points were a season high and the fourth time he’s scored at least 30 points in a game. The Lakers used guard Dennis Schroder, smaller and quicker, to check Bogdanovic in the fourth quarter and try to keep him from getting the ball, then moved to double team him if he put the ball on the floor.

