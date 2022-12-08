ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA fines Celtics' Grant Williams $20,000

NEW YORK – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
BOSTON, MA
Zion Williamson, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 8. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans. The high-flying forward dominated opponents during Week 8 with averages of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch

SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
BOSTON, MA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 12

The NBA starts off the week with seven games on the schedule Monday. Luka Doncic (quadriceps), who did not play Saturday against the Bulls, is expected to return for a matchup against the Thunder. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sat out for rest against the Pacers on Saturday, but both are expected to be back in action for a battle with the Wizards. As far as exciting matchups go, one of the best games on the slate figures to be the Clippers hosting the Celtics. Let’s dig into the entire slate and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 12, 2022

New Orleans (18-8) won its seventh straight game, moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018 and heard raucous MVP chants for its rising star forward from a sellout crowd. Yes, it was a full Sunday afternoon for the Pelicans, who finished off a two-game weekend sweep over Phoenix (16-11) by a 129-124 margin in overtime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bulls lose heartbreaker to Hawks at the buzzer, fall 123-122 in overtime

There’s a lot that can happen in one second. Four babies are born and two people die every second, the Earth travels 18 1/2 miles, which means you’re nineteen miles from where you were a second ago. And without exact change. A bee flaps it’s wings some 200 times, though you still need air conditioning in the summer. There’s also 550 hot dogs consumed in the U.S. every second, and not all by Joey Chestnut.
CHICAGO, IL
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)

The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
CHICAGO, IL
Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

The Cavs travel to the state of Texas for the first time this season, taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The Spurs have had a tough go of things this season, amassing just an 8-18 record and recently coming off of an 11 game losing streak. The Spurs come to Cleveland in mid-February.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pistons push Lakers to last possession, can’t get over hump

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena. BOGEY APPEAL – When it became clear Utah was open for business, trading first Rudy Gobert and then Donovan Mitchell, it was widely assumed other veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley were available. Though the Lakers were heavily linked to Bogdanovic, along with other contenders like the Suns, the Pistons won the bidding for Bogdanovic, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz in September and then signing Bogdanovic to an extension through the 2024-25 season a month later. But he’s still eligible to be traded and there remains a belief the Lakers will approach the Pistons again and until the February trade deadline. He gave them every reason to be interested – 25 of them in the third quarter alone. Bogdanovic’s 25-point quarter – one off the franchise record of 26 shared by Will Bynum and Reggie Jackson – came when he hit 7 of 9 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers, plus a perfect 6 of 6 free throws that came when he was twice fouled while shooting a 3-point shot. Bogdanovic also picked up two assists in the quarter. His 38 points were a season high and the fourth time he’s scored at least 30 points in a game. The Lakers used guard Dennis Schroder, smaller and quicker, to check Bogdanovic in the fourth quarter and try to keep him from getting the ball, then moved to double team him if he put the ball on the floor.
DETROIT, MI
The Five: Everything to know for Week 9

Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. The Heat Check: Pelicans, Grizzlies, NYC & Joel Embiid. We begin with the team riding the longest active win streak in the league: The New Orleans Pelicans, who have won seven in a row and sit atop the Western Conference entering Week 9.
UTAH STATE
NBA CrunchTime primed for Monday's 7-game slate

With the league about a third of the way through the regular season, teams are battling for position across both the West and Eastern Conferences. In the East, the fourth-place Brooklyn Nets are separated from the 12th-place Washington Wizards, by four and a half games. In the West, it’s even...
Recap: Thunder at Cavaliers

It was a clash of styles inside of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Thunder, who is one of the league leaders in pace, faced the Cleveland Cavaliers who are tied for the slowest pace in the NBA. Similarly, the Thunder rank in the Top 5 in points-in-the-paint per game while the Cavaliers boast the number one offensive rating and hold their opponents to the second-fewest paint points each night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Preview: Wizards look to snap losing streak, host Monday Nets in D.C.

The Wizards have lost nine of their last 10 games, including a tough, hard-fought battle Saturday night in D.C. against the Clippers. Now, they're set to face another tough opponent in the Nets before hitting the West Coast for a six-game road trip. Can they get back on track before they hit the road? Here's everything you need to know.
WASHINGTON, DC
Recap: Wizards get 65 combined from Porzingis and Kuzma, lose 114-107 to Clippers

Despite standout performances from Kyle Kuzma (35 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (30 points), the Wizards lost their sixth game in a row and ninth of their last 10 on Saturday night against the Clippers, 114-107. It was a game full of energy and tough shot-making, but the Clippers were able to overcome the Washington duo's big night thanks to Paul George's game-high 36 points and a clutch Nicolas Batum three down the stretch.
LOS ANGELES, CA

