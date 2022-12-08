Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
NBA
Trail Blazers Play Second Straight Against Timberwolves To Conclude The Homestand
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (14-12) vs MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (13-13) Dec. 12, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Minnesota will meet for the second time of the regular season on Dec. 12 in Portland. SATURDAY NIGHT: The Trail Blazers defeated the Timberwolves by a final score...
NBA
A Pair Of 13-12 Teams Match Up In Portland As The Trail Blazers Face The Timberwolves
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-12) vs MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (13-12) Dec. 10, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Minnesota will meet four times during the regular season, with the first two matchups occurring in Portland on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers...
NBA
Pistons make the most of their 3 young big men by move of Duren to starter
Dwane Casey’s decision to make Jalen Duren his starting center wasn’t directly a response to Marvin Bagley III scoring four combined points against Miami and New Orleans last week. But indirectly, that played a factor. What drove the move were two primary factors: Casey sees Duren and Isaiah...
NBA
NBA fines Celtics' Grant Williams $20,000
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
Zion Williamson, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 8. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans. The high-flying forward dominated opponents during Week 8 with averages of...
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 12
The NBA starts off the week with seven games on the schedule Monday. Luka Doncic (quadriceps), who did not play Saturday against the Bulls, is expected to return for a matchup against the Thunder. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sat out for rest against the Pacers on Saturday, but both are expected to be back in action for a battle with the Wizards. As far as exciting matchups go, one of the best games on the slate figures to be the Clippers hosting the Celtics. Let’s dig into the entire slate and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: The Ringer's Michael Pina on Utah's offseason reinvention
When the Jazz traded for Kelly Olynyk, the world should’ve known. “That trade right there was really telling in what they wanted to try to do this year because Kelly makes everyone around him better,” Michael Pina of The Ringer said. “He has for his entire career.”
NBA
'A lot of fun to watch': Zion Williamson continues on tear as Pelicans win seven in a row
Zion Williamson laughed and smiled – he’s been doing a lot of that these days – when he was asked Sunday about hearing “MVP!” chants again from many of the 18,681 fans in attendance. While Williamson appreciated the love, he immediately thought about a small mistake he made right after the serenade.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 12, 2022
New Orleans (18-8) won its seventh straight game, moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018 and heard raucous MVP chants for its rising star forward from a sellout crowd. Yes, it was a full Sunday afternoon for the Pelicans, who finished off a two-game weekend sweep over Phoenix (16-11) by a 129-124 margin in overtime.
NBA
Bulls lose heartbreaker to Hawks at the buzzer, fall 123-122 in overtime
There’s a lot that can happen in one second. Four babies are born and two people die every second, the Earth travels 18 1/2 miles, which means you’re nineteen miles from where you were a second ago. And without exact change. A bee flaps it’s wings some 200 times, though you still need air conditioning in the summer. There’s also 550 hot dogs consumed in the U.S. every second, and not all by Joey Chestnut.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)
The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
NBA
Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs travel to the state of Texas for the first time this season, taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The Spurs have had a tough go of things this season, amassing just an 8-18 record and recently coming off of an 11 game losing streak. The Spurs come to Cleveland in mid-February.
NBA
Pistons push Lakers to last possession, can’t get over hump
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena. BOGEY APPEAL – When it became clear Utah was open for business, trading first Rudy Gobert and then Donovan Mitchell, it was widely assumed other veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley were available. Though the Lakers were heavily linked to Bogdanovic, along with other contenders like the Suns, the Pistons won the bidding for Bogdanovic, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz in September and then signing Bogdanovic to an extension through the 2024-25 season a month later. But he’s still eligible to be traded and there remains a belief the Lakers will approach the Pistons again and until the February trade deadline. He gave them every reason to be interested – 25 of them in the third quarter alone. Bogdanovic’s 25-point quarter – one off the franchise record of 26 shared by Will Bynum and Reggie Jackson – came when he hit 7 of 9 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers, plus a perfect 6 of 6 free throws that came when he was twice fouled while shooting a 3-point shot. Bogdanovic also picked up two assists in the quarter. His 38 points were a season high and the fourth time he’s scored at least 30 points in a game. The Lakers used guard Dennis Schroder, smaller and quicker, to check Bogdanovic in the fourth quarter and try to keep him from getting the ball, then moved to double team him if he put the ball on the floor.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 9
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. The Heat Check: Pelicans, Grizzlies, NYC & Joel Embiid. We begin with the team riding the longest active win streak in the league: The New Orleans Pelicans, who have won seven in a row and sit atop the Western Conference entering Week 9.
NBA
"On To Denver" | Shorthanded Jazz Come Up Short Against Minnesota In Gobert's Return
From the return of Rudy Gobert to Mike Conley playing again and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt facing their former team, Friday’s showdown between the Jazz and Timberwolves was filled with emotions before tipoff. Those emotions only heightened for the next 48 minutes as the teams went back and...
NBA
NBA CrunchTime primed for Monday's 7-game slate
With the league about a third of the way through the regular season, teams are battling for position across both the West and Eastern Conferences. In the East, the fourth-place Brooklyn Nets are separated from the 12th-place Washington Wizards, by four and a half games. In the West, it’s even...
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Cavaliers
It was a clash of styles inside of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Thunder, who is one of the league leaders in pace, faced the Cleveland Cavaliers who are tied for the slowest pace in the NBA. Similarly, the Thunder rank in the Top 5 in points-in-the-paint per game while the Cavaliers boast the number one offensive rating and hold their opponents to the second-fewest paint points each night.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to snap losing streak, host Monday Nets in D.C.
The Wizards have lost nine of their last 10 games, including a tough, hard-fought battle Saturday night in D.C. against the Clippers. Now, they're set to face another tough opponent in the Nets before hitting the West Coast for a six-game road trip. Can they get back on track before they hit the road? Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Recap: Wizards get 65 combined from Porzingis and Kuzma, lose 114-107 to Clippers
Despite standout performances from Kyle Kuzma (35 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (30 points), the Wizards lost their sixth game in a row and ninth of their last 10 on Saturday night against the Clippers, 114-107. It was a game full of energy and tough shot-making, but the Clippers were able to overcome the Washington duo's big night thanks to Paul George's game-high 36 points and a clutch Nicolas Batum three down the stretch.
