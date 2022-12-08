ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC News

Bipartisan duo makes last-minute push for immigration deal

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan Senate duo has launched a last-minute push to enact immigration reform before the end of the year. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have been sharing with colleagues what they are calling a “draft framework” that includes $25 billion to beef up border security in exchange for a pathway to citizenship for roughly 2 million “Dreamers,” young, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. by their parents, according to a Senate aide familiar with the effort.
New York Post

Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Daily Montanan

Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines lobbied fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the confirmation of a University of Montana law professor for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines’ office did not respond Friday to a request for comment. One day earlier, Daines’ […] The post Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Washington Examiner

Tillis-Sinema border plan dubbed ‘fig leaf’ amnesty

As fast as you can shout, “border agents, run!” immigration hardliners are building opposition to a new Senate comprehensive migrant plan that they’ve already labeled “fig leaf” amnesty. Former immigration officials, including some who have worked the border for decades, and veterans of the fight...
