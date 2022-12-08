Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Power World editors pick the Top Solar Products of 2022
The editorial team at Solar Power World had the great opportunity to mingle with 27,000 friends at this year’s RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, California. Besides stopping by happy hours and food truck lunches, we filled our time visiting as many booths as possible to check out the newest products on display.
PV Tech
Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind
Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind. With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.
FADEC Alliance to Provide More Electric Technologies and Components for Sustainable Aircraft Engine Demonstration Program
ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- FADEC Alliance—a joint venture that includes GE, BAE Systems, and Safran Electronics & Defense (Safran)—will design and develop the electronic control system architecture for the CFM International* (CFM) Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) demonstrator engine program. As part of the advanced technology program, FADEC Alliance supports the maturation of new technologies for future engines, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005200/en/ FADEC Alliance will develop the electronic control system architecture and requirements for the sustainable aircraft engine demonstration program. (Credit: CFM International)
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
coloradopolitics.com
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
PV Tech
Q&A: JA Solar discusses benefits of its DeepBlue 4.0 X n-type module
Earlier this year, JA Solar launched its first n-type PV module, available in three variants and suitable for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications. Based on 182 wafers, the DeepBlue 4.0 X is the result of extensive research and development, with JA and certification company TÜV NORD carrying out a one-year energy yield test to verify the power generation performance of the product.
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar cell fabrics to power every surface
A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a technique to print durable, flexible solar cells that are thinner than a human hair. The lightweight PV can be easily affixed to any surface like a sticker, quickly turning any surface to a productive renewable energy generator.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PV Tech
US solar assets ‘are not meeting performance expectations’, kWh Analytics says
US solar assets “are not meeting performance expectations”, according to research from insurer kWh Analytics. kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: Solar Integrated Roofing, Pattern Energy, and more
Martin McDermut appointed Chief Financial Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. Martin McDermut brings more than 30 years of broad financial leadership to SIRC, with a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies. rPlus Energies announced Theresa...
ceoworld.biz
The Business Case for Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy
Clean energy is becoming increasingly important. By going green, you can experience the business benefits of clean energy while simultaneously helping the planet. As the world battles pollution, environmental degradation, and the onset of climate change, it’s no surprise that people need to shift to clean energy and sustainable utility practices. But homeowners only account for about one-third of total electricity consumption in the United States. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, commercial and industrial customers make up the other two-thirds. This means that businesses can make the most impact when it comes to going green.
myscience.org
New tech’s potential to significantly reduce energy storage costs
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering ,...
Daily Evergreen
Scientists engineer plants for production of biofertilizer
A group of three international plant biologists seek to develop a system for producing fungal spores, which can be seeded with plants to act as a biofertilizer. The biofertilizer provides a more natural method of fertilizing than spraying crops. “We’re going to engineer the plants, not for the benefit of...
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
itbusinessnet.com
NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing
Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing. Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. Boston (December 6, 2022) Eascra Biotech, a new start-up building the next generation of...
