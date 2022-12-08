Read full article on original website
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
Homeless Man Arrested After Shoplifting and Police Chase in Stolen Vehicle
A homeless man is facing charges after a car chase in Chautauqua County. According to police reports, 32-year-old Jonathan King allegedly stole a car in Jamestown, then shoplifted from the Lakewood Walmart, after which he led Lakewood-Busti Police on a vehicle pursuit. Officers apprehended King after he got stuck in...
Police Seize Over 9 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills in Traffic Stop
Police seized over nine pounds of fentanyl pills following a traffic stop on North Main Street. An investigation in the area led to the traffic stop with Jamestown Police K-9 Kal and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 Drake discovering the drugs in the search. Police say the total street value of the 50-to-60,000 pills found is estimated at more than $500,000.
Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring
Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
Robbery Investigation Leads to Arrests in Town of Portland
An investigation into a past-tense assault and a report of stolen property last weekend in the Town of Portland resulted in three arrests. On December 3rd, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigated the assault that occurred at about 2:30 AM that day and determined that 23-year-old Rebecca Gard of the Town of Portland allegedly convinced the victim to meet her at an address on Lake Avenue, and upon doing so, the victim was allegedly attacked and beaten up by 29-year-old Philip Whitfield, also of the Town of Portland. During the altercation, Gard and Whitfield allegedly stole property from the victim. The following day, deputies took a report of found property and discovered that Whitfield and Gard, as well as 28-year-old Nicholas Marczynski of Dunkirk, were allegedly in possession of property that did not belong to them.
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Homicide case bound for court
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Warren Man Charged in Overdose Death
WARREN, Pa. – A Warren man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in a drug overdose death. Christian Papalia, 19, of 208 Walnut St. was charged early Friday morning with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. Drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Fatal Crash on Minard Run Road
A Bradford man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minard Run Road Saturday night. According to the Bradford Township Police, 75-year-old Michael J. Longstaff was traveling west when his vehicle went off the berm of the road into a drainage ditch where it struck an embankment.
Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident
A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
19 Arrested in Chautauqua County Drug Busts
19 people are facing charges after an investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown and one in Falconer, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
