ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

By Alex Ford
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfbWI_0jc52vwe00

You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Summer Walker getting dragged over her questionable job offer, Kenya Barris getting roasted over his swirl-ish Netflix Comedy ‘You People,’ Nia Long officially splitting with Ime Udoka, Keke Palmer announcing her pregnancy on SNL, Prime Video dropping the first look for ‘Harlem’ Season 2, GloRilla shutting down Art Basel, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ashanti making her return to the series after dropping another industry bomb during a recent interview.

The singer recalled working with an unnamed producer who asked to take a shower together in exchange for two tracks.

“When it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘well, let’s take a shower together.’ I thought he was joking and then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out or let’s take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’”

(15:21 mark)

The Grammy Award-winning star first told Access Live about what went down when #MeTooMovement revelations were consistently making headlines.

“Ummm..basically it was very weird,” she told Access Live. “We started out really cool. He’s very talented. And when it got down to the business of two records that I wanted, it kind of was like, okay, well, okay take a shower with me and let’s go out on a date and I’ll give you the music.”

This week’s compilation features delivering heat along with Anitta, Yung Miami, and Kayla Nicole giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Rosa Acosta, Tori Brixx, and Jourdin Pauline so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kali Uchis Goes Daring in Mesh Top & Pointy Pumps at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show With Boyfriend Don Toliver

Kali Uchis chose an edgy ensemble to attend Jacquemus’ newest runway show in France. The “After The Storm” singer wore a daring dark cutout top as she arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia,” on Monday afternoon. The top featured a mesh paneling that matched her midi-length skirt, which had a thigh-high slit on the side. Uchis accessorized with a set of silver-toned rings and thin gold hoops. The star of her accessories was the sparkling rose gold bulky choker that rested right on top of her top. She added a pop of color to the...
Footwear News

Tate McRae Gets Edgy in Leather Corset Top & Lug-Sole Boots for iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022

Tate McRae brought her nonchalant edge to the stage for iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball concert in Boston this weekend. On Sunday night, the “What Would You Do?” singer took the stage at TD Garden in a slick leather outfit. For the occasion, McRae wore a red bodycon top with a structured corset bodice, paired with waxed black denim pants with a swinging thong-strap belt. A black leather bolero finished her outfit, complete with a black and white-stitched choker. McRae completed her ensemble with two delicate gold necklaces and earrings. When it came to footwear, McRae slipped on a pair of glossy lug-sole...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

‘Bardo’s Production Designer on Why He Flooded a Key Set and Other Takeaways From Netflix’s Artisans Showcase

With the release of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo: False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths,” Netflix invited guests to experience the sights and sounds of the Academy Award-winning director’s most personal film.  Through a series of conversations, the audience learned more about the design and craft of the project and had the opportunity to view concept art, costumes, and pieces from the sets.  Daniel Giménez Cacho stars as Silverio Gama, a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles. Silverio finds himself on a surreal journey into memories and dreams when he returns to Mexico after many years away.  “Bardo, False Chronicles...
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy